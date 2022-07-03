Govt to issue red notices to bring back Farah Khan, husband: Atta Tarar

Punjab Home Minister Attaullah Tarar said on Sunday that the provincial government will issue a red notice to bring back Farah Khan and her husband Jameel Gujjar, Aaj News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore alongside provincial Law Minister Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan, Tarar claimed that Farah was the front person of former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi.

“The couple is involved in corruption, land fraud, and running a racket of diamond smuggling,” Punjab Home Minister said, and vowed to bring them back via Interpol.

He accused PTI chairman Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi, and Farah Gogi of looting national wealth.

Tarar revealed that the anti-corruption establishment has arrested the chief executive officer of Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) Rana Yousuf, and Special Economic Zone Committee Secretary Maqsood Ahmed in a case relating to the illegal allotment of a precious industrial plot to Farah Gogi.

PML-N accuses trio of Imran, Bushra and Farah of making ‘billions’

According to him, a 10-acre industrial plot situated in the Faisalabad Special Economic Zone was allotted to Farah Khan for only Rs83 million and its actual worth was Rs600 million. The minister said that the plot was transferred to her via a fake company.

A case has been registered in this regard earlier this month, he said, adding that Farah Khan, her mother Bushra Khan and Ahsan Jameel Gujjar were nominated in the case.

Speaking about the alleged audio leak of Imran Khan’s third wife, Law Minister Malik Ahmed Khan said that Bushra Bibi was labelled as a domestic woman, but her alleged audio leak with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s social media head, Arsalan Khalid, proved that “she would fire a bomb, if she was political.”

“The former first lady asked Khalid to tag every political opponent a traitor who would utter a single word against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi and Farah. It does not matter whether the person is Aleem Khan, leaders of the Pakistan People’s Party or Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz,” he added.

An audio leak making rounds on the social media in which Bushra Bibi and Khalid were allegedly talking about “labelling political opponents as traitors” for raising names of PTI leadership. Bushra Bibi also allegedly directed the PTI’s social media head for running hashtags against the political opponents on social media.