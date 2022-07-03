ANL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.73%)
ASC 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.51%)
ASL 11.24 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.27%)
AVN 78.01 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.53%)
BOP 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.04%)
CNERGY 5.41 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.5%)
FFL 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.42%)
FNEL 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.03%)
GGGL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.89%)
GGL 16.78 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.51%)
GTECH 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (6.9%)
HUMNL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
KEL 2.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.33%)
KOSM 3.46 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (7.79%)
MLCF 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.33%)
PIBTL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.86%)
PRL 18.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.89%)
PTC 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.58%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
SNGP 34.75 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.37%)
TELE 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.2%)
TPL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.52%)
TPLP 20.49 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.69%)
TREET 29.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.86%)
TRG 77.50 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.51%)
UNITY 20.36 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.55%)
WAVES 12.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.01%)
YOUW 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (10.42%)
BR100 4,117 Increased By 16.2 (0.39%)
BR30 15,069 Increased By 42.6 (0.28%)
KSE100 41,630 Increased By 89.5 (0.22%)
KSE30 15,861 Increased By 56.2 (0.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Govt to issue red notices to bring back Farah Khan, husband: Atta Tarar

BR Web Desk 03 Jul, 2022

Punjab Home Minister Attaullah Tarar said on Sunday that the provincial government will issue a red notice to bring back Farah Khan and her husband Jameel Gujjar, Aaj News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore alongside provincial Law Minister Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan, Tarar claimed that Farah was the front person of former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi.

“The couple is involved in corruption, land fraud, and running a racket of diamond smuggling,” Punjab Home Minister said, and vowed to bring them back via Interpol.

He accused PTI chairman Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi, and Farah Gogi of looting national wealth.

Tarar revealed that the anti-corruption establishment has arrested the chief executive officer of Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) Rana Yousuf, and Special Economic Zone Committee Secretary Maqsood Ahmed in a case relating to the illegal allotment of a precious industrial plot to Farah Gogi.

PML-N accuses trio of Imran, Bushra and Farah of making ‘billions’

According to him, a 10-acre industrial plot situated in the Faisalabad Special Economic Zone was allotted to Farah Khan for only Rs83 million and its actual worth was Rs600 million. The minister said that the plot was transferred to her via a fake company.

A case has been registered in this regard earlier this month, he said, adding that Farah Khan, her mother Bushra Khan and Ahsan Jameel Gujjar were nominated in the case.

Speaking about the alleged audio leak of Imran Khan’s third wife, Law Minister Malik Ahmed Khan said that Bushra Bibi was labelled as a domestic woman, but her alleged audio leak with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s social media head, Arsalan Khalid, proved that “she would fire a bomb, if she was political.”

“The former first lady asked Khalid to tag every political opponent a traitor who would utter a single word against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi and Farah. It does not matter whether the person is Aleem Khan, leaders of the Pakistan People’s Party or Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz,” he added.

An audio leak making rounds on the social media in which Bushra Bibi and Khalid were allegedly talking about “labelling political opponents as traitors” for raising names of PTI leadership. Bushra Bibi also allegedly directed the PTI’s social media head for running hashtags against the political opponents on social media.

Farah Gogi Attaullah Tarar red notice

Comments

1000 characters

Govt to issue red notices to bring back Farah Khan, husband: Atta Tarar

At least 19 killed as bus plunges into ravine in Balochistan

Gulf bourses end mixed; Egypt hits lowest in over 2 years

Several hit by gunshots at shopping mall in Copenhagen - Danish police

JPMorgan warns oil prices could reach ‘Stratospheric’ $380 on worst-case Russian cut

Battle rages for Ukraine city, Belarus says downed missiles

Sri Lanka grinds to a halt as fuel reserves shrink

Australia will ban Russian gold imports, give Ukraine more armoured vehicles: PM

Sindh govt relaxes market timings ahead of Eidul Azha

Punjab govt lifts ban on closure of markets at 9pm until July 9

Read more stories