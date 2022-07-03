ANL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.73%)
Renewal of B1/B2 tourist, business visas: US expands interview waiver for Pakistanis

Recorder Report 03 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The United States has expanded the interview waiver eligibility at the US Embassy in Islamabad and the US Consulate General in Karachi for Pakistani citizens who are renewing B1/B2 tourist and business visas.

“The United States Mission in Pakistan is pleased to announce the expansion of interview waiver eligibility at the US Embassy in Islamabad and the U.S. Consulate General in Karachi for Pakistani citizens who are renewing B1/B2 tourist and business visas,” the US Embassy said here in a statement on Saturday. It further stated that Pakistani citizens of ages 45 and older and whose B1/B2 visas are valid or have expired within the last 48 months are eligible to participate.

Visa applicants: US announces expansion of interview waiver eligibility

“This is a procedural change to provide better customer service and more efficiently process renewals of tourist and business visas for qualified and eligible Pakistani citizens. As required by US law, some eligible visa holders may be required to appear at the US Embassy or US Consulate General for interviews after submission of their applications,” it added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

