Punjab governor for carrying forward good policies of previous govt

LAHORE: Terming continuity in government policies vital for the country’s economic development, Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh-Ur-Rehman said on Saturday that good policies of the previous government need to be carried forward in the interest of the country and the nation.

Talking to a delegation of businessmen from various industries led by Mehr Kashif Younis, here today, the Governor said the textile sector is one of the most important industries in the country in terms of exports which earns a lot of foreign exchange. He said that exports of Pakistani products need to be increased as much as possible to generate revenue as well as business and employment opportunities in the country. The PML-N had set up professional vocational training institutes in its previous government and also worked on public-private partnership to bring development and prosperity in the country, he said.

The delegation included Dr. Waqar Chaudhry, Advisor, SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Kamal Mian, Muhammad Faisal Afzal, Asad Ata, Khurram Gulzar and others. The delegation apprised the Governor of Punjab of the problems faced by the industry.

Talking on the occasion, the Governor said that despite the difficult conditions and problems, the business community was playing an active role in the economic development of the country. It is imperative that all institutions work for the development and stability of the country with the national spirit, he said.

Mehr Kashif while talking on the occasion said the government should take steps to encourage women involved in businesses.

Dr Waqar Chaudhry said that vocational training institutes should be promoted to strengthen the industry.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022