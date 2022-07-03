ANL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.73%)
ASC 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.51%)
ASL 11.24 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.27%)
AVN 78.01 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.53%)
BOP 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.04%)
CNERGY 5.41 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.5%)
FFL 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.42%)
FNEL 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.03%)
GGGL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.89%)
GGL 16.78 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.51%)
GTECH 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (6.9%)
HUMNL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
KEL 2.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.33%)
KOSM 3.46 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (7.79%)
MLCF 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.33%)
PIBTL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.86%)
PRL 18.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.89%)
PTC 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.58%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
SNGP 34.75 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.37%)
TELE 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.2%)
TPL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.52%)
TPLP 20.49 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.69%)
TREET 29.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.86%)
TRG 77.50 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.51%)
UNITY 20.36 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.55%)
WAVES 12.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.01%)
YOUW 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (10.42%)
BR100 4,117 Increased By 16.2 (0.39%)
BR30 15,069 Increased By 42.6 (0.28%)
KSE100 41,630 Increased By 89.5 (0.22%)
KSE30 15,861 Increased By 56.2 (0.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Punjab governor for carrying forward good policies of previous govt

Recorder Report 03 Jul, 2022

LAHORE: Terming continuity in government policies vital for the country’s economic development, Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh-Ur-Rehman said on Saturday that good policies of the previous government need to be carried forward in the interest of the country and the nation.

Talking to a delegation of businessmen from various industries led by Mehr Kashif Younis, here today, the Governor said the textile sector is one of the most important industries in the country in terms of exports which earns a lot of foreign exchange. He said that exports of Pakistani products need to be increased as much as possible to generate revenue as well as business and employment opportunities in the country. The PML-N had set up professional vocational training institutes in its previous government and also worked on public-private partnership to bring development and prosperity in the country, he said.

The delegation included Dr. Waqar Chaudhry, Advisor, SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Kamal Mian, Muhammad Faisal Afzal, Asad Ata, Khurram Gulzar and others. The delegation apprised the Governor of Punjab of the problems faced by the industry.

Talking on the occasion, the Governor said that despite the difficult conditions and problems, the business community was playing an active role in the economic development of the country. It is imperative that all institutions work for the development and stability of the country with the national spirit, he said.

Mehr Kashif while talking on the occasion said the government should take steps to encourage women involved in businesses.

Dr Waqar Chaudhry said that vocational training institutes should be promoted to strengthen the industry.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Exports economic development Punjab Governor business community textile sector SAARC chamber Pakistani products

Comments

1000 characters

Punjab governor for carrying forward good policies of previous govt

PM for further deepening US-Pak relationship

Renewal of B1/B2 tourist, business visas: US expands interview waiver for Pakistanis

Oil, gas, wheat: Future of Pakistan tied to Russia, says Imran

Private sector wage payments: Digitalisation to boost account ownership: World Bank

NBFCs disburse cumulative loan of Rs13bn in 2 years

Pharma raw materials: No input tax adjustment after 1pc GST payment: FBR

Inter-ministerial body to formulate new Toshakhana policy

Session for CM re-election: Punjab PA deputy speaker ordered to issue notification

Payment of Sinosure fees: PPIB requests SBP to make forex available to PMLTC

Russia reduces sunflower oil export tax sharply to support exports

Read more stories