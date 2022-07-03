ANL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.73%)
PDMA assigns category-B status to Lahore district

Recorder Report 03 Jul, 2022

LAHORE: The Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has assigned category-B status to the district Lahore as far as urban flooding during the upcoming monsoon season is concerned. The city is likely to get the first formal spell of monsoon season on Sunday (today).

In a briefing to the apex committee, the PDMA authorities informed the participants that Lahore is among the list of districts being affected by the urban flooding ahead. As many as 21 points in Lahore have been declared as sensitive by the PDMA. These localities included Lakshmi Chowk, Kashmir Road, Cooper Road, GPO, Lytton Road, Nabha Road, Qartba Chowk, Empress Road, Ichra, Qainchi Stop, Johar Town, Firdous Market, Shah Jamal and Jinnah Hospital, etc.

The meeting was further told that 15 districts of Punjab are extremely sensitive while 12 districts, including Lahore, are sensitive ones. The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has feared unusual rains during the monsoon season in the province.

