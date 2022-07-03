Call for collective efforts to avoid dengue

LAHORE: Terming dengue as a social problem, Post Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI/LGH) Principal Prof Dr Muhammad Al-freed Zafar and Executive Director Punjab Institute of Neurosciences (PINS) Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood have said the community will have to use all its energies to eradicate dengue mosquito breeding.

While launching a self-cleaning campaign from their offices in the light of the announcement of Anti-Dengue Day and orders of the Punjab Government, they said that the responsibilities of doctors, paramedics regarding dengue start when the patient is brought to the hospital and the problem of dengue would be solved only through collective efforts. MS LGH Dr Khalid bin Aslam distributed pamphlets on dengue fever symptoms and precautions among the patients and their relatives in Emergency and OPD of the hospital.

