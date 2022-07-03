Capital witnesses increase in cases of car- snatching, robbery

ISLAMABAD: The federal capital witnessed an increase in car lifting and snatching incidents as over 64 people were deprived of their cars and motorbikes during the last week.

According to the data gathered by Business Recorder, besides auto thieves armed robbers also remained active in the city as they robbed seven houses, snatched cash from 18 people, and also snatched 31 mobile phones from citizens in different areas of the city.

Auto thieves also remained active in the city during the last week and snatched or stole 64 vehicles including 56 motorbikes and eight cars.

The 56 motorbikes stolen in the city bore registration number GTL-5639 belonging to Shad Ayaz, ADZ-463 of Muhammad Adil, GTL-5693 of Shahid Ayaz, bike of Muhammad Bilal, BKQ-692 of Saddam Ameen, BSQ-98 of Syed Aamir, BWL-572 of Syed Gyur Abbas, AGN-771 of Ali Nawaz, AKQ-2651 of Jahan Zeb, AHP-952 of Khalid Saleem, BRL-997 of Chaudhry Mehmood Khalid, BPL-953 of Nushad Ahmed, RIW-5389 of Sohail Bilal, BHL-166 of Ashif Adnan, 1398 of Talha Malik, BTL-228 of Muhammad Ibrahim, a bike of Khalid Mehmood, KWL-9859 of Mujahid Hussain, AMN-914 of Syed Adnan, RLX-7765 of Awais Hassan, RIR-3095 of Khawaja Muhammad Ali, and LEK-4975 of Rabi Ullah.

Cars stolen during the last week bore registration numbers, ACE-769 of Muhammad Hassan Aamir, OH-5029 of Sunbal Wicter, LEA-2378 of Muhammad Aslam, LEA-2378 of Muhammad Aslam, 8186 Musadiqur Rehman, QY-774 of Mansoor Khan, car of Muhammad Adil, and BCZ-111 of Muhammad Ali.

During the last week, the criminal gangs were most active within the limits of Sabzi Mnadi, Tarnol, Industrial Area, Karachi Company, Kohsar, and Koral police stations.

In the same period, Sabzi Mandi police station registered five cases of mobile snatching, one case each of snatching of cash at gunpoint and one case of robbery as well as car lifters stole six motor bikes from the limits of Sabzi Mandi police station.

Similarly, three cases of snatching at gunpoint, two cases of robbery, two cases of mobile snatching, and four cases of carjacking were reported to Tarnol police station during the last week.

