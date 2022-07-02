ANL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.73%)
ASC 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.51%)
ASL 11.24 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.27%)
AVN 78.01 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.53%)
BOP 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.04%)
CNERGY 5.41 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.5%)
FFL 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.42%)
FNEL 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.03%)
GGGL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.89%)
GGL 16.78 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.51%)
GTECH 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (6.9%)
HUMNL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
KEL 2.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.33%)
KOSM 3.46 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (7.79%)
MLCF 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.33%)
PIBTL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.86%)
PRL 18.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.89%)
PTC 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.58%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
SNGP 34.75 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.37%)
TELE 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.2%)
TPL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.52%)
TPLP 20.49 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.69%)
TREET 29.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.86%)
TRG 77.50 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.51%)
UNITY 20.36 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.55%)
WAVES 12.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.01%)
YOUW 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (10.42%)
BR100 4,117 Increased By 16.2 (0.39%)
BR30 15,069 Increased By 42.6 (0.28%)
KSE100 41,630 Increased By 89.5 (0.22%)
KSE30 15,861 Increased By 56.2 (0.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

England lose Lees after Bumrah blitzes Broad

Reuters 02 Jul, 2022

BIRMINGHAM: England lost opener Alex Lees early in their reply to India’s first-innings of 416 on day two of the rearranged fifth Test at Edgbaston on Saturday.

India’s number 10 batsman Jasprit Bumrah rubbed salt into England’s wounds when he cut loose against Stuart Broad who ended up bowling Test cricket’s most expensive over after conceding 35 runs off eight deliveries.

Bumrah returned with the ball to breach Lees’s defence, dismissing the opener for six before rain forced an early lunch with England on 16-1.

Zak Crawley was batting on seven with England 400 runs behind.

Earlier, after India resumed on 338-7, overnight batsman Ravindra Jadeja (104) completed his third Test century, marking the milestone with his trademark bat-twirling celebration.

The left-hander shared a 222-run stand with fellow centurion Rishabh Pant which dragged India back into the match.

Broad dismissed Mohammed Shami for his 550th Test wicket and Anderson removed Jadeja and Mohammed Siraj to complete his five-wicket haul.

Bumrah, leading the side in absence of Rohit Sharma who tested positive for COVID-19, remained unbeaten on 31 in his 16-ball cameo.

India are 2-1 up in the series which could not be completed last year following COVID-19 cases in the India camp ahead of the final match at Old Trafford.

Jasprit Bumrah Alex Lees Test series in India England vs India Test

Comments

1000 characters

England lose Lees after Bumrah blitzes Broad

Pakistan reports over 800 new cases as Covid surges

Capital assets: Tax on deemed income applicable to TY22, onwards

Taliban’s large gathering ends with calls for international recognition

Indonesia looks to raise palm oil export quota

Pakistan’s startups raise $103mn in April-June, amount 40% lower on quarterly basis

Blasts rock Ukraine city as Russian missiles drive up civilian death toll

Govt to ensure completion of Islamabad Safe City project: Rana Sanaullah

Security forces kill three terrorists in North Waziristan, says ISPR

US, Taliban talk earthquake aid, foreign reserves in Doha

Oil sales decline 11% in June as high prices dent demand

Read more stories