Imran blasts govt for not buying cheap Russian oil

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan has lashed out at the government saying that instead of buying cheaper oil from Russia, the rulers have burdened the poor masses with price hike, besides lambasting them saying they have given themselves a second NRO to the tune of Rs1,100 billion.

In his tweet on Friday, Imran Khan said: “Instead of buying cheaper oil from Russia Imported govt, brought in by US regime change conspiracy, continues to put unbearable burden on people while giving themselves NRO 2 worth Rs 1100 billion n. Total increase Rs 99 for petrol, Rs 133 for diesel. Join our protest against this tomorrow.”

On the other hand, former interior minister and Awami Muslim League Chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has criticized the government for raising petrol prices saying that people will be administered more injections of price hike in the month of July.

On his Twitter handle, Sh Rashid wrote: “After an increase of Rs15 in petrol price and Rs14 in diesel rate, there will be more injections of price hike in July. The people will not get any relief, rather they will have to suffer.

People are living by selling their household goods and now the electricity bill is also coming. The turncoats are being rewarded with party offices and party tickets. Soon the political funeral of the government will come out with a bang.”

This is a dummy government whose agenda is just to end its corruption cases and dance to the IMF tune. They have no interest in what is happening to the poor. They will depart after putting country in severe economic and political crisis. They will try to steal by-elections.”