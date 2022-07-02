ICT Admin informs PTI ‘Concerned quarters granted permission to use Parade Ground today’

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration on Friday informed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) that the concerned quarters had granted permission to use Parade Ground as the venue for the public gathering to be held today (Saturday).

The ICT Administration on June 30 had issued a no-objection certificate (NOC) to the PTI for holding a one-day public rally at Parade Ground subject to the permission/NOC by the Staff Duties Directorate, General Headquarters (GHQ), Rawalpindi for the usage of Parade Ground.

According to a notification issued by the ICT Administration, on Friday, “You are hereby intimated that permission to use venue i.e. Parade Ground Islamabad has been granted by the concerned quarters.”

According to the NOC issued by ICT, an application was moved by the PTI seeking to allow the Jalsa on July 2 at Parade Ground. The application has been examined at length. Reports were called from Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations), Islamabad was wherein, the threat with respect to the security of Imran Khan, ex-prime minister, Chairman, PTI and political gathering in Islamabad has been mentioned.

It says that the directions of the Supreme Court have also been perused, wherein the SC has directed that mechanism maybe worked out with the political parties as to holding of rallies and the days and venues.

The NOC says that subsequently, the President, Central Secretariat, PTI, Islamabad, Ali Nawaz Awan submitted an undertaking with regard to the terms and conditions to be followed by him as well as the organisers of the public gathering.

