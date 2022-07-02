ANL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.73%)
Govt may launch inquiry against PA Speaker Pervaiz Elahi

Abdullah Mughal 02 Jul, 2022

LAHORE: The Punjab government is contemplating to launch an inquiry against Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi for allegedly committing irregularities in the construction work of the assembly’s extension block.

Sources said the Punjab government is currently tracing and analyzing the ‘missing’ record of the construction work of the Punjab Assembly extension block which was completed under PA Pervaiz Elahi supervision and subsequent appointment of the staff.

The sources said that the government is also cautiously investigating how much benefits the Chaudhry of Gujrat has had received by adopting the practice of introducing private member bills for establishing private universities, bypassing the rules and regulations and the Higher Education Department procedure.

According to the sources, the government is likely to refer both these matters to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) or Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab for formally launching an inquiry against Pervaiz Elahi, who had been creating hurdles in the way of smooth functioning of the coalition government, especially during the provincial budget and the Chief Minister’s election.

Meanwhile, there were unconfirmed reports in the media that the FIA Lahore was planning to lodge a fresh First Information Report (FIR) against Punjab Assembly Secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti, a close aide of Pervaiz Elahi, and ensure his arrest for his alleged role in multiple scams, including the ongoing sugar crisis investigation.

