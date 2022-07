KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Friday has written a letter to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to postpone the second phase of the Sindh local government elections.

In a letter to ECP, MQM wrote that Covid cases were surging in several constituencies and the delimitation in Sindh was also not legally accurate.

“The second phase of Sindh LG polls should be postponed till the final voter’s lists and drop in Covid cases,” the letter further stated.