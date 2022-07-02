ANL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.73%)
ASC 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.51%)
ASL 11.24 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.27%)
AVN 78.01 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.53%)
BOP 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.04%)
CNERGY 5.41 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.5%)
FFL 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.42%)
FNEL 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.03%)
GGGL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.89%)
GGL 16.78 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.51%)
GTECH 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (6.9%)
HUMNL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
KEL 2.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.33%)
KOSM 3.46 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (7.79%)
MLCF 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.33%)
PIBTL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.86%)
PRL 18.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.89%)
PTC 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.58%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
SNGP 34.75 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.37%)
TELE 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.2%)
TPL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.52%)
TPLP 20.49 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.69%)
TREET 29.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.86%)
TRG 77.50 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.51%)
UNITY 20.36 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.55%)
WAVES 12.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.01%)
YOUW 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (10.42%)
BR100 4,137 Increased By 36.3 (0.88%)
BR30 15,237 Increased By 211.2 (1.41%)
KSE100 41,734 Increased By 192.7 (0.46%)
KSE30 15,891 Increased By 85.6 (0.54%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asia gasoline

Reuters 02 Jul, 2022

NEW DELHI: Asia’s refining margin for gasoline rose on Friday after India introduced export duties on gasoil, gasoline and jet fuel to help maintain domestic supplies, traders said.

The crack rose to $28.75 a barrel, up $1.12 from a day earlier. Gasoline margins posted a weekly loss of nearly 19%, although robust regional demand amid a shortage of blendstock cushioned the fall.

The Indian government also set new rules requiring oil companies exporting gasoline to sell to the domestic market the equivalent of 50% of the amount sold overseas for the fiscal year ending on March 31, 2023.

“They (refiners) have time to balance out till March,” a market source said.

Refiners are likely to maintain status quo and hope prices come down later so they can sell into domestic market, the source added.

In physical markets, Energy trader ENOC snapped up seven cargoes of the higher 95-octane grade of gasoline of total volume 300,000 barrels. Vitol purchased a cargo of the benchmark 92-octane grade.

Meanwhile, the naphtha crack in the region flipped to a premium of $19.13 a tonne, compared with a discount of $32.40 a day earlier, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

The second-half August naphtha price was $11 a tonne higher than the following month, making it the widest backwardated spread since late-March.

Jet fuel gasoline gasoline market Gasoline cars

Comments

1000 characters

Asia gasoline

June CPI inflation spikes to 21.32pc YoY

Staff-level deal with IMF in a few days: minister

Budgetary measures: FBR issues notifications

KE urges SSGCL to supply up to 70mmcfd of gas

Imran blasts govt for not buying cheap Russian oil

Dastgir blames PTI govt for electricity shortages

Govt looking for best options to cut loadshedding, says PM

SPI up 3.63pc WoW

Forecast: spell of heavy rains to hit Karachi today

Global money transfers: ECs to deduct tax on payment of fee to operators

Read more stories