Activities of Karachi Port

Recorder Report 02 Jul, 2022

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 101,305 tonnes of cargo comprising 75,015 tonnes of import cargo and 26,290 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 75,015 comprised of 37,295 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 11,694 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 7,449 tonnes of DAP and 18,577 tonnes of Oil and Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 26,290 tonnes comprised of 17,055 tonnes of containerized cargo, 398 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 3,237 tonnes of Corn, 5,600 tonnes of Rice and 4,600 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

As many as, 5481 containers comprising of 2930 containers import and 2551 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Friday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 784 of 20’s and 807 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 276 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 445 of 20’s and 110 of 40’s loaded containers while 154 of 20’s and 866 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Nearly, 04 ships namely KMTC Delhi, OEL Kedarnath, Bow Trident and Hyundai Busan have berthed at Karachi Port.

Around 07 ships namely, OOCL New York, Kara Sea, Mol Generosity, Livarden, MT Shalamar, HTK Lavender and Chipolbrok Galaxy sailed out from Karachi Port.

Approximately, 15 cargoes namely, Chemtrans Aegean, Al Shaffiah, Chemtrans Arctic, MSC Malin, RDO Endeavour, T Sympony, Bao Quan, NCCTabuk, Saehan Kostar, Coscom Thailand, Northern Dextrity, Long ach Trader, Jolly Titanio, Broher Glory and Puffin Bulker were expected to arrive at the port.

