ANL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.73%)
ASC 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.51%)
ASL 11.24 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.27%)
AVN 78.01 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.53%)
BOP 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.04%)
CNERGY 5.41 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.5%)
FFL 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.42%)
FNEL 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.03%)
GGGL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.89%)
GGL 16.78 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.51%)
GTECH 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (6.9%)
HUMNL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
KEL 2.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.33%)
KOSM 3.46 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (7.79%)
MLCF 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.33%)
PIBTL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.86%)
PRL 18.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.89%)
PTC 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.58%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
SNGP 34.75 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.37%)
TELE 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.2%)
TPL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.52%)
TPLP 20.49 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.69%)
TREET 29.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.86%)
TRG 77.50 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.51%)
UNITY 20.36 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.55%)
WAVES 12.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.01%)
YOUW 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (10.42%)
BR100 4,137 Increased By 36.3 (0.88%)
BR30 15,237 Increased By 211.2 (1.41%)
KSE100 41,734 Increased By 192.7 (0.46%)
KSE30 15,891 Increased By 85.6 (0.54%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Maria stuns fifth seed Sakkari to reach first major fourth round

Reuters 01 Jul, 2022

LONDON: Germany’s Tatjana Maria, at 34 the oldest player left in the women’s draw, knocked fifth seed Maria Sakkari out of Wimbledon 6-3 7-5 on Friday to make the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the first time in her career.

Ranked 103rd, the mother of two returned from maternity leave just under a year ago and rallied from 3-0 down in the deciding set to defeat Sorana Cirstea in her previous round for a first win over a top-50 player in more than two years.

Maria will next face 12th-seeded Latvian Jelena Ostapenko, the 2017 French Open champion, for a place in the quarter-finals of the grasscourt major.

Jabeur makes fast work of former junior No. 1 Parry

Greek Sakkari, who reached the French and U.S. Open semi-finals last year, made 30 unforced errors and could only convert one of her seven breakpoint opportunities.

Wimbledon Maria Sakkari grasscourt grand slam Wimbledon open Wimbledon championships Tatjana Maria

Comments

1000 characters

Maria stuns fifth seed Sakkari to reach first major fourth round

Inflation in Pakistan hits 21.3%, highest since Dec 2008

Punjab CM re-election to take place on July 22: Supreme Court

Pakistan scrapped July LNG tender to save forex reserves: PM Shehbaz

Monetary policy: majority expects at least 100bps hike as inflation highest since Dec 2008

PSX starts FY23 on a positive note, KSE-100 rises 0.22%

Sazgar completes manufacturing facilities for Haval, says trial operation to begin July 15

PM launches ‘Innovation Hub’ to empower youth

Textile sector could see export-loss of $1bn due to suspension of energy: APTMA

Pak Suzuki suspends fresh bookings of its bikes, jacks up prices

Global LNG: Asia spot prices jump amid stronger demand, concerns over Russia

Read more stories