ANL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.73%)
ASC 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.51%)
ASL 11.24 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.27%)
AVN 78.01 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.53%)
BOP 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.04%)
CNERGY 5.41 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.5%)
FFL 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.42%)
FNEL 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.03%)
GGGL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.89%)
GGL 16.78 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.51%)
GTECH 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (6.9%)
HUMNL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
KEL 2.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.33%)
KOSM 3.46 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (7.79%)
MLCF 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.33%)
PIBTL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.86%)
PRL 18.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.89%)
PTC 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.58%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
SNGP 34.75 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.37%)
TELE 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.2%)
TPL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.52%)
TPLP 20.49 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.69%)
TREET 29.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.86%)
TRG 77.50 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.51%)
UNITY 20.36 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.55%)
WAVES 12.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.01%)
YOUW 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (10.42%)
BR100 4,137 Increased By 36.3 (0.88%)
BR30 15,237 Increased By 211.2 (1.41%)
KSE100 41,734 Increased By 192.7 (0.46%)
KSE30 15,891 Increased By 85.6 (0.54%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Tiafoe steals the show in Bublik circus act

Reuters 01 Jul, 2022

LONDON: American 23rd seed Frances Tiafoe kept his focus in the face of an Alexander Bublik circus act on Friday to reach the Wimbledon fourth round for the first time.

The 24-year-old punched the air with delight as the crowd-pleasing Bublik double-faulted to seal a 3-6 7-6(1) 7-6(3) 6-4 victory in front an enthralled audience on Court Two.

Kazakhstan’s Bublik is one of the great entertainers in men’s tennis – a rival to Nick Kyrgios in terms of trick shots but without the scowls and controversy.

And he did not disappoint as he dipped in to his box of tricks of dinks, slices and under-arm serves, not forgetting some seriously powerful conventional weaponry.

But Tiafoe, whose game is also spectacular when firing, deservedly took the win to avenge last week’s first-round defeat by Bublik at Eastbourne.

“It was definitely a tough one,” Tiafoe said on court. “At the end, when he was spinning in underarm serves and those antics, I was close to losing my head.

Briton Watson makes a fourth round at 43rd attempt

“There is no game plan against that. You’ve just got to take care of your side of the court. It’s not easy because he can hit some crazy shots.”

Bublik held the upper hand when he took the opening set but Tiafoe proved the more reliable in the tiebreaks that ended the next two sets. Bublik appeared to have thrown in the towel when trailing 3-0 in the fourth but it was just a ruse.

The world number 38 delivered virtually every first serve under arm in the following game and when most of them failed to land in the box he followed up with 130mph second serves.

Somehow he held serve and there was pure genius from Bublik in the next few games, including a nonchalant no-look drop shot that provoked a bow to the crowd.

He miraculously retrieved a lob on the way to winning a magical rally with a volley and break serve, before squaring the set at 4-4 with a booming ace.

Tiafoe looked in danger of becoming a prop in the Bublik sideshow and faced a break point at 4-4 but the American banged down an ace and held with a brilliant drop shot reply to a Bublik serve return drop shot.

The crowd wanted the match to go on but Bublik could not hold at 4-5 – leaving the court smiling and to huge cheers.

Tiafoe, only the third active American male player to reach the last 16 at four Grand Slams, will face a more conventional test next against David Goffin or Ugo Umbert.

Wimbledon grasscourt grand slam Wimbledon open Wimbledon championships Frances Tiafoe

Comments

1000 characters

Tiafoe steals the show in Bublik circus act

Inflation in Pakistan hits 21.3%, highest since Dec 2008

Punjab CM re-election to take place on July 22: Supreme Court

Pakistan scrapped July LNG tender to save forex reserves: PM Shehbaz

Monetary policy: majority expects at least 100bps hike as inflation highest since Dec 2008

PSX starts FY23 on a positive note, KSE-100 rises 0.22%

Sazgar completes manufacturing facilities for Haval, says trial operation to begin July 15

PM launches ‘Innovation Hub’ to empower youth

Textile sector could see export-loss of $1bn due to suspension of energy: APTMA

Pak Suzuki suspends fresh bookings of its bikes, jacks up prices

Global LNG: Asia spot prices jump amid stronger demand, concerns over Russia

Read more stories