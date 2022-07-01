ANL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.73%)
ASC 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.51%)
ASL 11.24 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.27%)
AVN 78.01 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.53%)
BOP 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.04%)
CNERGY 5.41 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.5%)
FFL 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.42%)
FNEL 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.03%)
GGGL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.89%)
GGL 16.78 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.51%)
GTECH 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (6.9%)
HUMNL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
KEL 2.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.33%)
KOSM 3.46 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (7.79%)
MLCF 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.33%)
PIBTL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.86%)
PRL 18.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.89%)
PTC 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.58%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
SNGP 34.75 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.37%)
TELE 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.2%)
TPL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.52%)
TPLP 20.49 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.69%)
TREET 29.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.86%)
TRG 77.50 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.51%)
UNITY 20.36 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.55%)
WAVES 12.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.01%)
YOUW 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (10.42%)
BR100 4,137 Increased By 36.3 (0.88%)
BR30 15,237 Increased By 211.2 (1.41%)
KSE100 41,734 Increased By 192.7 (0.46%)
KSE30 15,891 Increased By 85.6 (0.54%)
Markets

Indian shares trim losses after Reliance, ONGC carnage

Reuters 01 Jul, 2022

BENGALURU: Gains in consumer goods and financial stocks helped India’s blue-chip share indexes recover sharply on Friday, after government export duties on oil products triggered a plunge in energy majors Reliance Industries and ONGC.

The NSE Nifty 50 index ended 0.18% lower at 15,752.05 on the first trading day of the second quarter and the S&P BSE Sensex slipped 0.21% to 52,907.93, after falling up to 1.7% each earlier in the session.

The indexes, which on Thursday capped their worst quarter since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, managed to close the week marginally higher after last-hour buying in FMCG and financial stocks.

India introduced export duties for gasoil, gasoline and jet fuel to help maintain domestic supplies, and imposed a windfall tax on oil producers that have benefited from higher global crude oil prices, sending energy stocks into a spiral.

The measures “highlight the tightening energy market outlook,” Morgan Stanley wrote in a note, adding the announcement was incrementally negative for sector valuations.

Indian shares recover as ONGC, Hindalco rise on commodity rebound

Morgan Stanley said ONGC would be most negatively impacted, while Reliance could manage the changes better.

Reliance, India’s most valuable company, shed around $16 billion in market value as its stock plunged 7.2%, marking its worst day since November 2020.

The Nifty Energy index fell 3.9%.

State-owned oil producer ONGC plummeted 13.5% - its biggest slide since pandemic-wrecked March 23, 2020. Oil India slid 15%, while Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemical slumped 10%.

Meanwhile, the Nifty FMCG index jumped 2.8% on its best day since mid-March, helped in part by a slump in palm oil prices.

Non bank lenders Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv climbed 4% and 3.6%, respectively, leading the recovery in the Nifty.

The rupee hit a record closing low of 79.05 against the dollar, versus Thursday’s close of 78.97.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index BSE Sensex Indian stocks ONGC

