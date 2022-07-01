ANL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.73%)
ASC 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.51%)
ASL 11.24 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.27%)
AVN 78.01 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.53%)
BOP 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.04%)
CNERGY 5.41 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.5%)
FFL 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.42%)
FNEL 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.03%)
GGGL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.89%)
GGL 16.78 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.51%)
GTECH 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (6.9%)
HUMNL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
KEL 2.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.33%)
KOSM 3.46 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (7.79%)
MLCF 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.33%)
PIBTL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.86%)
PRL 18.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.89%)
PTC 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.58%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
SNGP 34.75 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.37%)
TELE 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.2%)
TPL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.52%)
TPLP 20.49 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.69%)
TREET 29.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.86%)
TRG 77.50 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.51%)
UNITY 20.36 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.55%)
WAVES 12.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.01%)
YOUW 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (10.42%)
BR100 4,137 Increased By 36.3 (0.88%)
BR30 15,237 Increased By 211.2 (1.41%)
KSE100 41,734 Increased By 192.7 (0.46%)
KSE30 15,891 Increased By 85.6 (0.54%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

CBOT corn may fall to $6.18-1/4

SINGAPORE: CBOT corn may fall to $6.18-1/4 per bushel, driven by a wave C. This wave has travelled below its 138.2%...
Reuters 01 Jul, 2022

SINGAPORE: CBOT corn may fall to $6.18-1/4 per bushel, driven by a wave C.

This wave has travelled below its 138.2% projection level of $6.38. It is unfolding towards the 161.8% level of $6.18-1/4.

As a general guidance, the support at $6.18-1/4 may hold and probably trigger a bounce.

CBOT corn may fall towards $6.52 before rising in Q3

A break above $6.38 could lead to a gain to $6.50-1/4 to $6.57-3/4 range.

Corn

Comments

1000 characters

CBOT corn may fall to $6.18-1/4

PTI challenges LHC order to recount votes of Punjab CM elections

Forex reserves soar on $2bn Chinese inflows

Pakistan reports 694 new Covid cases, positvity nears 4%

Oil prices rise after falling 3% in previous session

Wide spectrum of renewable energy projects: Chinese co shows interest in investment

IPPs appoint Ramday as arbitrator

Afghan coal only: Sahiwal Coal, China Hub to be treated as bonded warehouses

POL products’ prices further jacked up

SECMC unearths 11m tons of coal to generate power, saves $700m per annum

FBR exceeds upward revised collection target

Read more stories