ANL 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.68%)
ASC 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
ASL 11.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 77.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.74%)
BOP 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
FFL 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
FNEL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
GGGL 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.18%)
GGL 16.58 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
GTECH 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.9%)
HUMNL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.26%)
KEL 3.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.97%)
KOSM 3.23 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (6.25%)
MLCF 27.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
PACE 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.67%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.49%)
PRL 17.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.87%)
PTC 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
SILK 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.31%)
SNGP 34.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
TELE 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
TPL 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.44%)
TPLP 19.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.25%)
TREET 29.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.41%)
TRG 76.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.25%)
UNITY 20.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.49%)
WAVES 12.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
WTL 1.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.13%)
BR100 4,105 Increased By 26 (0.64%)
BR30 15,109 Decreased By -12 (-0.08%)
KSE100 41,456 Increased By 158.5 (0.38%)
KSE30 15,778 Increased By 81.7 (0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

CBOT corn may fall towards $6.52 before rising in Q3

Reuters 30 Jun, 2022

SINGAPORE: CBOT corn may break a support at $7.34-1/2 per bushel and fall towards $6.52 in the third quarter, as it faces a strong resistance zone of $8.37 to $8.43-3/4.

The zone is formed by the 76.4% projection level of an upward wave C from $3.01 and the August 2012 high of $8.43-3/4.

This is the third wave of a giant three-wave cycle from the 1,987 low of $1.42.

It is expected to either end around $7.34-1/2 or extend to its 100% projection level of $10.02-3/4.

Given that this wave has travelled far above $7.34-1/2, it is unlikely to stop around this level. Based on the depth of a wave 4, the wave C may eventually unfold to $10.02-3/4.

However, the extension of this wave may not occur until the anticipated correction completes. The first black monthly candlestick in May marked an end of the rise from December 2021.

Weekend rains prevent bigger slide in corn health

A rising trendline points at a correction target of $6.52, which will be available when corn breaks $7.34-1/2. The correction may also adopt a flat mode, mainly confined within the range of $7.34-1/2 to $8.37.

On the daily chart, a five-wave cycle from $4.87-3/4 seems to have completed, as suggested by its structure and the drop from $8.27, which is deeper than any one since September 10, 2021.

Three waves may make up the drop. The current wave c is expected to unfold into $6.57-1/2 to $6.97-1/2 range.

A break above $8.03-1/4 could signal the continuation of the uptrend.

Corn

Comments

1000 characters

CBOT corn may fall towards $6.52 before rising in Q3

15 sectors: 10pc supertax imposed on income exceeding Rs300m

Amendment to Petroleum Products (Petroleum Levy) Ordinance approved

Potential risks identified: Economic growth facing challenging situation: MoF

Pensions, retirement age: Govt to ascertain financial impact

‘Charter of Economy’: PM vows to turn country into an economically self-reliant state

Use of local fuel to be maximized for power generation

Thousands gather at all-male meeting to rubber-stamp Taliban rule

Gur, sugar export as per SAB decision: Qamar

Stay order, encashment of bank guarantee: PPIB BoD to vigorously pursue the case filed by SEL in court

Auction for MTBs: Rs1.74trn mopped up to finance fiscal deficit

Read more stories