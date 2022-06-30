CBOT corn may fall towards $6.52 before rising in Q3

SINGAPORE: CBOT corn may break a support at $7.34-1/2 per bushel and fall towards $6.52 in the third quarter, as it faces a strong resistance zone of $8.37 to $8.43-3/4.

The zone is formed by the 76.4% projection level of an upward wave C from $3.01 and the August 2012 high of $8.43-3/4.

This is the third wave of a giant three-wave cycle from the 1,987 low of $1.42.

It is expected to either end around $7.34-1/2 or extend to its 100% projection level of $10.02-3/4.

Given that this wave has travelled far above $7.34-1/2, it is unlikely to stop around this level. Based on the depth of a wave 4, the wave C may eventually unfold to $10.02-3/4.

However, the extension of this wave may not occur until the anticipated correction completes. The first black monthly candlestick in May marked an end of the rise from December 2021.

A rising trendline points at a correction target of $6.52, which will be available when corn breaks $7.34-1/2. The correction may also adopt a flat mode, mainly confined within the range of $7.34-1/2 to $8.37.

On the daily chart, a five-wave cycle from $4.87-3/4 seems to have completed, as suggested by its structure and the drop from $8.27, which is deeper than any one since September 10, 2021.

Three waves may make up the drop. The current wave c is expected to unfold into $6.57-1/2 to $6.97-1/2 range.

A break above $8.03-1/4 could signal the continuation of the uptrend.