SINGAPORE: The CBOT soybean November contract may test a support at $14.43 per bushel, a break could trigger a drop to $14.26-1/4.

The sudden swing of the price from Thursday’s high of $15.07-3/4 confirmed a completion of the rise from $13.99-1/4.

The completion occurred around a key resistance at $15.14.

A break above $14.70 may lead to a gain to $14.92.