Country registers 641 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has registered 641 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours which is the highest number since March 13, 2022, as the country carried out 18,813 coronavirus tests, of which, 641 returned positive reflecting a positivity ratio of 3.41 percent.

The Covid-19-related data released by the National Institute of Health, Islamabad (NIH) here on Thursday said that nationwide two more coronavirus patients have died taking the countrywide death tally to 30,395 since the outbreak of the pandemic.

This is the highest number of cases reported since March 13, 2022. After the detection of 641 fresh Covid-19 cases, the national tally of the coronavirus cases has reached 1,535,785 since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Countrywide, a total of 159 coronavirus patients have recovered in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide recoveries tally to 1,499,641, reflecting a recovery ratio of 97.6 percent.

The NIH data showed that 119 patients are currently being treated in intensive-care units at various medical facilities across the country.

Out of 535,785 nationwide Covid-19 cases, Sindh with 580,574 cases is on top followed by Punjab with 508,364 cases, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) 220,000 cases, Islamabad Capital Territory 136,153 cases, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) with 43,388 cases, Balochistan with 35,546 cases, and Gilgit Baltistan (GB) with 11,760 cases.

Out of 30,395 nationwide coronavirus deaths, Punjab with 13,571 deaths is on top, followed by Sindh with 8,113 deaths, KPK 6,324 deaths, ICT 1,026 deaths, AJK 792 deaths, Balochistan 378 deaths, and GB with 191 deaths is on the bottom of the list.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), Pakistan has directed all the airlines to strictly adhere to the coronavirus Standard Operation Procedures (SOPs) inside the country in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

In a notification issued here, the CAA said the recent warning issued by the CAA noted that despite clear instructions, face mask-wearing onboard flights within Pakistan is not being strictly implemented. “This non-compliance is tantamount to risking the spread of the Covid-19 virus disease within the country,” the warning read.

“Therefore, the director-general CAA has directed the relevant authorities to ensure wearing of face mask onboard all flights within Pakistan,” it said.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination has regularized the services of 26 trained officials in the Federal Directorate of Immunization.

Speaking on the occasion Federal Minister for National Health Abdul Qadir Patel stated that the government has adopted a merit-based policy for the strengthening of the institutions and as a part of the policy the ministry has regularized 26 trained officials in the Federal Directorate of Immunization. Patel congratulated the employees and said that the ministry has always taken revolutionary steps for the welfare of its staff members.

He further said that regularizing the services of the trained officials shows that the ministry was considering the importance of the “human resource” as its biggest strength.

An employee-centered approach is embedded in the fundamentals of the ministry’s working philosophy, he said.

The minister reinforced the government’s commitment stating that health is our top priority and a special emphasis is placed on the FDI’s Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) to ensure maximum prevention of the 12 vaccine-preventable diseases.

“I take this opportunity to urge all parents and care providers to ‘get your child vaccinated against 12 deadly diseases in 6 visits to get 12 vaccine Shots containing lifesaving antigens by the age of 15 months’, he urged.

