5th session of Pak-Turkmen JMC: MEA convenes meeting to review implementation status on July 5

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Economic Affairs has convened an inter-ministerial meeting on July 5, 2022 for review of the implementation status of 5th session of Pak-Turkmenistan Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC).

The agenda of meeting will be as follows: (i) political-diplomatic cooperation on holding of political consultations between Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan and Turkmenistan, signing of the program of cooperation between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Republic of Pakistan for 2023-2024 and signing the finalized drafts of Agreements, MoUs to improve the Legal Framework between the two countries; and (ii) Trade Cooperation; composition of JWG, agenda, set of dates and venue for the 3rd meeting of Turkmenistan Pakistan Joint Working Group on Trade, discuss transit trade, preparing bilateral agreement and signing; organize Business Forum, Exhibition in Turkmenistan and Pakistan and intensify the work of the Joint Business Council to encourage bilateral trade cooperation. Dates for holding of JBC meeting. And energy cooperation notably accelerating the implementation of the TAPI gas pipe line project, discussion on its present status and way forward and discussion on TAP electric power transmission line.

(iii) Transport and communication cooperation; composition of JWG, agenda, set of dates and venue for the 4th meeting of Turkmenistan-Pakistan Joint Working Group on Transport, signing MoU on Cooperation between Turkmenbashi International Seaport, Turkmenistan and Port of Gwadar, signing of intergovernmental agreement between Turkmenistan and Pakistan on transit transportation and discussion connection of fiber-optic line on the route Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan.

(iv) Cooperation in the field of Agriculture Industry, ie, exchange of experience in scientific research in the field of agriculture industry and composition of JWG, agenda, set of dates and venue for the 1stmeeting of Turkmenistan-Pakistan Joint Working Group on Agriculture and Food Security.

(v)Cooperation in the field of Industry: composition of JWG, agenda, set of dates and venue for the 3rd meeting of Turkmenistan Pakistan Joint Working Group on Industry, discuss the cooperation in manufacturing of the sports products and discuss the establishment of joint ventures in mutually beneficial fields.

(vi) Cooperation in the cultural and humanitarian sphere; to organize the events dedicated to the 30 anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Turkmenistan and Pakistan, facilitate the participation of students, and scholars in the scientific seminars, Olympiads, and educational conferences organized in Turkmenistan and Pakistan and composition of JWG, agenda, set of dates and venue for the 2nd meeting of the Turkmenistan-Pakistan Joint Working Group on Science and Education.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022