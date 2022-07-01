ANL 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
Shell Pakistan appoints Burque Corp as distributor in Quetta for lubricants

Press Release 01 Jul, 2022

KARACHI: Shell is a leading global supplier of finished lubricants for 15 consecutive years. Shell Lubricants business in Pakistan has appointed Burque Corporation to manage its distribution in Quetta to improve customer experience.

Shell Pakistan required a resourceful distribution partner in Quetta with proven commercial capabilities and a strong footprint to ensure wide reach and responsive customer care.

With over three decades of experience in running one of the largest sales management and distribution networks in the industry, an official distributor for many leading FMCG brands, Burque Corporation brings state-of-the-art facilities for warehousing and sales across 23 cities.

General Manager Shell Lubricants, Zubair Shaikh, stated “Our new collaboration with Burque Corporation will expand the outreach of Shell Lubricants, promising agility and cost efficiency of our original, high-quality lubricants to enrich the experience of our customers.

Over the next two years, Shell will be able to cover 6,000 more villages and 40,000 additional outlets across Pakistan to win customer loyalty in many unserved regions and segments.”

The partnership is a testament to Shell’s commitment to deliver best in class to our valued customer.

