ANL 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
ASC 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
ASL 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.88%)
AVN 77.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1%)
BOP 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.74%)
FFL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
FNEL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.68%)
GGGL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
GGL 16.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GTECH 8.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
KEL 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.91%)
KOSM 3.21 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (5.59%)
MLCF 27.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PACE 3.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.14%)
PRL 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.65%)
PTC 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.71%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.86%)
SNGP 34.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.38%)
TELE 10.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.99%)
TPL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
TPLP 20.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.55%)
TREET 29.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.19%)
TRG 77.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
UNITY 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.94%)
WAVES 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.79%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.92%)
YOUW 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.96%)
BR100 4,101 Increased By 22 (0.54%)
BR30 15,026 Decreased By -95.4 (-0.63%)
KSE100 41,541 Increased By 243.1 (0.59%)
KSE30 15,805 Increased By 108.4 (0.69%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

FIFA lifts ban on Pakistan Football Federation

  • Decision made after FIFA received confirmation that normalisation committee of the PFF regained full control of the PFF’s premises
BR Web Desk 30 Jun, 2022

World football's governing body FIFA has finally lifted the ban on Pakistan Football Federation (PFF), the Normalisation Committee announced on Thursday.

“The Bureau of the FIFA Council decided on 29 June 2022 to lift the suspension that was imposed on the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) in April 2021 due to undue third-party interference,” a press release issued by the Bureau of the FIFA Council stated.

“The decision was made after FIFA received confirmation that the normalisation committee of the PFF had regained full control of the PFF’s premises and was in a position to manage its finances.”

It added that the deadline (today), by which the normalisation committee was required to fulfil its mandate, was now no longer realistic, hence the bureau decided to extend the committee‘s mandate until June 30, 2023.

FIFA extends PFF normalisation committee's mandate till September 30

“This will enable the latter to finally carry out the tasks assigned to it in full,” FIFA said.

Chairman Normalisation Committee, Haroon Malik, has congratulated the entire nation on the development, saying his team has worked really hard to undo the ban that has haunted footballers and fans in the country alike.

The lifting of the ban means that the Pakistan football team will be able to participate in international events and friendlies and normal football activities would finally resume in the country after a hiatus of over a year.

Pakistan got banned in April last year after the Ashfaq group illegally occupied PFF headquarters. The Normalisation Committee’s mandate has now been extended by a year and it has been tasked with conducting elections, resumption of football activities, and gaining possession of PFF’s assets.

FIFA PFF normalisation committee FIFA ban on PFF

Comments

1000 characters

FIFA lifts ban on Pakistan Football Federation

Govt suspends Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar Scheme for two months

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves go over $10bn after Chinese loan

Govt to form inquiry commission to determine causes of energy crisis: Ahsan Iqbal

Biden sending more weapons to Ukraine as NATO prepares for long fight

Rupee gains against dollar, closes at 204.85

KSE-100 rises 0.59% in last trading session of FY22

US Supreme Court limits federal power to curb carbon emissions

Wall St slides, Dow set for worst first-half since 1962

LHC orders recounting of Punjab CM election votes

PTI will approach SC against LHC's decision to recount votes for CM Punjab: Imran Khan

Read more stories