Jun 30, 2022
Sports

Yorkshire’s Bean posts new 2nd XI record score of 441

AFP 30 Jun, 2022

LONDON: Yorkshire’s Finlay Bean set a new record for the highest individual score in an English 2nd XI county match by compiling a colossal 441 against Nottinghamshire on Thursday.

Bean had already eclipsed the previous record at this level of 322, set by former Somerset and England opener Marcus Trescothick 25 years ago, while making an unbeaten 365 during the third day of the match on Wednesday.

Bean, a 20-year-old from York Cricket Club is not yet under contract at Yorkshire.

But he did his chances no harm after continuing to star in the 2nd XI, one level below senior first-class cricket, by going to a quadruple century on Thursday before he was bowled by Calvin Harrison.

Bean hit 52 fours and three sixes in a 518-ball stay that spanned just eight minutes shy of 12 hours.

The highest individual score in first-class cricket is 501 not out by Brian Lara for Warwickshire against Durham in 1994.

West Indies great Lara also holds the Test record of 400 not out, set against England in 2004.

Yorkshire Finlay Bean county Nottinghamshire

