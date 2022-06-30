ANL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
Jun 30, 2022
Sports

Norrie embracing the pressure at Wimbledon

Reuters 30 Jun, 2022

Cameron Norrie said he is ready to embrace the pressure of trying to reach the second week of a Grand Slam for the first time and keep the British flag flying at Wimbledon following the exits of Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu.

The British number one beat former doubles partner Jaume Munar 6-4 3-6 5-7 6-0 6-2 on Wednesday to advance and will face American Steve Johnson for a place in the fourth round.

Ninth seed Norrie, who was born in South Africa to a Scottish father and Welsh mother, grew up in Auckland and represented New Zealand before switching allegiance to Britain in 2013.

“If I’m the last Brit standing, it is what it is,” Norrie told reporters. “I’m going to go and treat it like any other match, go out and compete as hard as I can … It’s Wimbledon. I think just want to do well here and play my best tennis.

Raducanu given Wimbledon reality check by Garcia

“Another opportunity to embrace the pressure, embrace the challenge of trying to make the second week … I’m not really trying to make a name for myself.

“This is the biggest tournament of the year for me, being at home, in front of all the fans. I just want to do it to enjoy that moment and keep going for the next one.”

Norrie is one of seven surviving Britons in the singles main draws, with Heather Watson looking to join him in the third round when she resumes her match against Wang Qiang later on Thursday leading 7-5 5-4.

A total of 17 British players started out in the singles draws, the most since 2001.

Andy Murray Emma Raducanu Wimbledon championships Cameron Norrie

