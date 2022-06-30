ANL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
Business & Finance

IMF says Sri Lanka is on track for an agreement with it

Reuters 30 Jun, 2022

COLOMBO: The International Monetary Fund had constructive and productive discussions with the Sri Lankan authorities on economic policies and reforms to be supported by an IMF extended fund facility arrangement, it said in a release on Thursday.

The statement boosts hopes that the crisis-hit country can put its public finances in order and reassure creditors.

“The discussions will continue virtually with a view to reaching a staff-level agreement on the EFF arrangement in the near term,” IMF said.

IMF adding to uncertainty

The island of 22 million people is facing its worst financial crisis in decades, which has left it struggling to pay for essential imports and forced it to default on some foreign debt.

Sri Lanka International Monetary fund

