ANL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
ASC 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
ASL 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
AVN 78.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.24%)
BOP 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
FFL 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
FNEL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.68%)
GGGL 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
GGL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.42%)
GTECH 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.26%)
HUMNL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.84%)
KEL 3.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.62%)
KOSM 3.21 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (5.59%)
MLCF 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.37%)
PACE 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.67%)
PIBTL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PRL 18.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.44%)
PTC 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.59%)
SNGP 34.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.23%)
TELE 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.45%)
TPL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.99%)
TPLP 20.30 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.3%)
TREET 29.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.68%)
TRG 78.25 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.56%)
UNITY 20.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.3%)
WAVES 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.73%)
YOUW 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.08%)
BR100 4,094 Increased By 15.5 (0.38%)
BR30 15,164 Increased By 42.7 (0.28%)
KSE100 41,445 Increased By 147 (0.36%)
KSE30 15,774 Increased By 77.1 (0.49%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

French inflation in June hit record high of 6.5%

Reuters 30 Jun, 2022

PARIS: French inflation climbed further from the previous month to a record high of 6.5%, according to official preliminary figures on Thursday, adding further headwinds to the euro zone’s second-biggest economy.

The INSEE statistics agency said prices in June had risen by 0.8% from May, and that 12-month June preliminary inflation stood at 6.5%.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast preliminary annualised inflation in June at 6.3%.

INSEE said food and energy prices had risen sharply due to disruption resulting from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

ECB vows to counter ‘undesirably high’ inflation

French President Emmanuel Macron’s government is under pressure as a result of the higher living costs, while the European Central Bank has flagged it will raise rates in July and September to try and tackle the rising inflation.

French inflation

Comments

1000 characters

French inflation in June hit record high of 6.5%

Electricity tariff rise of Rs8 to be done in phases in July-September

Pakistan invites Chinese firms to invest in renewable energy sector

LHC nullifies Hamza Shehbaz’s election as Punjab chief minister

Amendment-laden finance bill easily sails through NA

Pakistan reports more than 600 new Covid cases

15 sectors: 10pc supertax imposed on income exceeding Rs300m

Amendment to Petroleum Products (Petroleum Levy) Ordinance approved

Hina Rabbani Khar calls for easing sanctions on Afghanistan

Pensions, retirement age: Govt to ascertain financial impact

Pakistan, India players may line up together under Afro-Asia Cup revival plan

Read more stories