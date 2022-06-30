ANL 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.68%)
ASC 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
ASL 11.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 77.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.61%)
BOP 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
FFL 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
FNEL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
GGGL 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.18%)
GGL 16.59 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.36%)
GTECH 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.02%)
HUMNL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.26%)
KEL 3.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.97%)
KOSM 3.24 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (6.58%)
MLCF 27.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
PACE 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.67%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.49%)
PRL 17.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.7%)
PTC 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
SILK 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.31%)
SNGP 34.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.58%)
TELE 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.91%)
TPL 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.44%)
TPLP 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
TREET 29.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.41%)
TRG 76.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.25%)
UNITY 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.44%)
WAVES 12.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.46%)
YOUW 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.13%)
BR100 4,106 Increased By 27.8 (0.68%)
BR30 15,113 Decreased By -8.6 (-0.06%)
KSE100 41,462 Increased By 163.9 (0.4%)
KSE30 15,782 Increased By 85.2 (0.54%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Reliance lifts Indian shares higher on final day of quarter

Reuters 30 Jun, 2022

BENGALURU: Indian shares posted modest gains on Thursday, with the market headed into final session of the first quarter, led by conglomerate Reliance Industries after billionaire Mukesh Ambani set the stage for a leadership transition at its key units.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.28% at 15,843.65, as of 0400 GMT, and the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 0.33% to 53,201.1.

The rupee stepped back from record lows hit in the previous session and was trading at 78.93 per the dollar.

Still, the Nifty and the Sensex were set for their worst quarter since the early days of the pandemic in 2020, with losses of around 9% each, pulled down by concerns over aggressive rate hikes and inflation.

Indian shares fall

Reliance Industries, India’s most valuable company, provided the biggest boost to the blue-chip indexes with a 1.4% jump.

india stock

Comments

1000 characters

Reliance lifts Indian shares higher on final day of quarter

15 sectors: 10pc supertax imposed on income exceeding Rs300m

Amendment to Petroleum Products (Petroleum Levy) Ordinance approved

Potential risks identified: Economic growth facing challenging situation: MoF

Pensions, retirement age: Govt to ascertain financial impact

‘Charter of Economy’: PM vows to turn country into an economically self-reliant state

Use of local fuel to be maximized for power generation

Thousands gather at all-male meeting to rubber-stamp Taliban rule

Gur, sugar export as per SAB decision: Qamar

Stay order, encashment of bank guarantee: PPIB BoD to vigorously pursue the case filed by SEL in court

Auction for MTBs: Rs1.74trn mopped up to finance fiscal deficit

Read more stories