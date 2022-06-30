FO rejects Indian media’s reports

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office on Wednesday categorically rejected Indian media reports mischievously linking murder case in Udaipur to Pakistan-based individuals and an organization, terming it as a typical of the BJP-RSS “Hindutva” driven Indian regime’s attempt to malign the country.

Commenting on the reports appearing in a segment of the Indian media regarding investigations into a murder case in Udaipur, Rajasthan, India, Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar termed this as an Indian government attempt to externalizing their internal issues through pointing of fingers towards Pakistan.

“We have seen reports in a segment of the Indian media referring to investigations into the murder case in Udaipur, mischievously seeking to link the accused individuals, Indian nationals, to an organization in Pakistan,” he said.

He further stated: “We categorically reject any such insinuations, which are typical of the BJP-RSS ‘Hindutva’ driven Indian regime’s attempts at maligning Pakistan including by externalizing their internal issues through pointing of fingers towards Pakistan.”

He said that such malicious attempts will not succeed in misleading the people, either in India or abroad.

Earlier in the day, Indian media while quoting Rajasthan police chief claimed that preliminary investigation into the killing of a tailor in Udaipur allegedly revealed that one of the two prime accused had links with the Pakistan-based Dawat-e-Islami organization and had visited Karachi in 2014.

