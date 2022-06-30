CPC leader Yang arrives on two-day visit

ISLAMABAD: Member of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and Director of the Central Commission on Foreign Affairs of the CPC Yang Jiechi arrived on a two-day visit to Pakistan, here Wednesday.

During the visit from June 29-30, Director Yang will hold talks with Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and call on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Foreign Office said in a statement.

On arrival in Islamabad, Yang Jiechi was received by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Syed Tariq Fatemi, SAPM Zafarudin Mahmoud, and Additional Foreign Secretary Mumtaz Zahra Baloch and other officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Director Jiechiwas accompanied by Vice Ministers for Foreign Affairs and Commerce, Vice Chairman of China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA), and Deputy Secretary General of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC).

As Director of the Central Commission on Foreign Affairs, Yang Jiechi has a prominent role in China’s foreign relations. He has previously served as China’s Foreign Minister from 2007-13 and State Councillor from 2013-17.

The visit is part of the regular high-level exchanges between Pakistan and China. Recently, these interactions included virtual meeting between the Foreign Ministers on 11 May 2022; Prime Minister’s telephone call with Premier Li on 16 May 2022; and Foreign Minister’s visit to China on 21-22 May 2022.

“Director Yang’s visit reflects the importance attached by Pakistan and China to further deepen their “All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership,” reaffirm mutual support on issues of each other’s core interests, enhance economic engagement, explore new avenues of bilateral cooperation for betterment of the two peoples, advance high-quality development of CPEC, and coordinate positions on important regional and global issues of mutual interest,” the statement added.

