Engro Corp signs MoU with PCB

KARACHI: Engro Corporation and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have signed an MoU establishing the Engro Cricket Coaching Project under the PCB Pathway Cricket Programme for development of cricket at the grassroots level.

With a sponsorship of Rs 80 million per year, the Engro Cricket Coaching Project will provide foreign coaching to talented, young cricketers in various cricket disciplines. PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja and CEO Engro Energy, Ahsan Zafar Syed, signed the MoU at the National Stadium Karachi.

