Another quake jolts Islamabad, nearby areas

ISLAMABAD: Another powerful earthquake jolted Islamabad and its surroundings on Wednesday. The epicenter of the earthquake was 130 km beneath the Koh-e-Hindukush Mountains as per the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, Islamabad.

The earthquake was measured at 4.5 on the Richter scale and its depth was reported 130 kilometers underground. Pertinent to note that a 4.3 magnitude earthquake was also occurred on 23rd June (8:56 am) and felt in Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Afghanistan. The epicenter of the earthquake was 58 km from Kalafgan in Afghanistan.

Also, an earthquake of magnitude 4.7 was reported near Islamabad, Pakistan on June 2nd afternoon. The epicenter of the earthquake was 198 km northwest (NW) of Islamabad. The earthquake struck at 4:35:17 PM IST at a depth of 75 km from the surface.