Mathar Niaz visits KPT terminal ‘SAPT’

KARACHI: Federal Secretary Maritime Affairs Mathar Niaz Rana visited deep water port terminal “SAPT” for orientation about the container terminal operations.

The Federal Secretary exchanged views with the SAPT management, in the presence of KPT General Managers, with regards to further improvement and development in key areas while addressing concerned problems and issues. Later, the Federal Secretary Mathar Niaz Rana also took round of Karachi Port to witness the ongoing port operations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022