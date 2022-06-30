CM praises sacrifices of LEAs men

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the country had great challenges, particularly from terrorists but our jawans of Pak Army, Rangers, police, and other law enforcement agencies fought bravely against them and laid their lives in the line of duty. “We are proud of our martyrs and salute their families who sacrificed their dear ones for the sake of the country.”

This he said while speaking at ‘Salam Sipahi Jawan- Zindabad Pakistan’ programme organized by CLICKCOM & LCA Sindh at local hotel on Wednesday.

Shah said that he was not a chief guest of the programme but real chief guests [of this programme] were the family members of the ‘Shuhda’ sitting there. “You have scarified your sons, brothers, and some of you became widows by sacrificing your husband just for the safety, security and dignity of the country,” he said and added it was not an ordinary sacrifice but on behalf of the entire nation you have paid the big price for the sake of this country, and we all owe a word of thank to you.

Shah said that the terrorists like other parts of the country have established their sway in Karachi where bomb blasts had become order of the day. “But, our police, rangers, Pak army and other law enforcement agencies jawans fought bravely against the terrorists and restored peace in the city with their blood,” he said and added we would never forget your sacrifices and record them with golden words in the history.

The CM said that the jawans of our law enforcement agencies were so brave, courageous, committed, and patriot that no power on earth could defeat them.

