ANL 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.58%)
ASC 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
ASL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.88%)
AVN 78.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.78%)
BOP 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.81%)
CNERGY 5.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
FFL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
FNEL 5.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
GGL 16.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
GTECH 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.06%)
HUMNL 7.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
KOSM 3.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
MLCF 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.5%)
PACE 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.99%)
PIBTL 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PRL 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.5%)
PTC 7.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
SNGP 34.41 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (2.56%)
TELE 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.63%)
TPL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
TPLP 20.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.39%)
TREET 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.77%)
TRG 77.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.45%)
UNITY 20.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WAVES 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.78%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.14%)
YOUW 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.42%)
BR100 4,079 Decreased By -33 (-0.8%)
BR30 15,121 Decreased By -46.5 (-0.31%)
KSE100 41,298 Decreased By -467.9 (-1.12%)
KSE30 15,697 Decreased By -237.2 (-1.49%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

CM praises sacrifices of LEAs men

Recorder Report 30 Jun, 2022

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the country had great challenges, particularly from terrorists but our jawans of Pak Army, Rangers, police, and other law enforcement agencies fought bravely against them and laid their lives in the line of duty. “We are proud of our martyrs and salute their families who sacrificed their dear ones for the sake of the country.”

This he said while speaking at ‘Salam Sipahi Jawan- Zindabad Pakistan’ programme organized by CLICKCOM & LCA Sindh at local hotel on Wednesday.

Shah said that he was not a chief guest of the programme but real chief guests [of this programme] were the family members of the ‘Shuhda’ sitting there. “You have scarified your sons, brothers, and some of you became widows by sacrificing your husband just for the safety, security and dignity of the country,” he said and added it was not an ordinary sacrifice but on behalf of the entire nation you have paid the big price for the sake of this country, and we all owe a word of thank to you.

Shah said that the terrorists like other parts of the country have established their sway in Karachi where bomb blasts had become order of the day. “But, our police, rangers, Pak army and other law enforcement agencies jawans fought bravely against the terrorists and restored peace in the city with their blood,” he said and added we would never forget your sacrifices and record them with golden words in the history.

The CM said that the jawans of our law enforcement agencies were so brave, courageous, committed, and patriot that no power on earth could defeat them.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Syed Murad Ali Shah Rangers Pak Army

Comments

1000 characters

CM praises sacrifices of LEAs men

15 sectors: 10pc supertax imposed on income exceeding Rs300m

Amendment to Petroleum Products (Petroleum Levy) Ordinance approved

Potential risks identified: Economic growth facing challenging situation: MoF

Pensions, retirement age: Govt to ascertain financial impact

‘Charter of Economy’: PM vows to turn country into an economically self-reliant state

Use of local fuel to be maximized for power generation

Gur, sugar export as per SAB decision: Qamar

Stay order, encashment of bank guarantee: PPIB BoD to vigorously pursue the case filed by SEL in court

Auction for MTBs: Rs1.74trn mopped up to finance fiscal deficit

India’s top cement maker paying for Russian coal in yuan

Read more stories