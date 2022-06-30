LCCI condemns Indian excesses against Muslims

LAHORE: The Executive Committee of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) has strongly condemned the Indian cruelty against the Muslims. The LCCI Executive Committee in a meeting, presided by the President Mian Nauman Kabir, also passed a resolution saying that the Muslims across the world cannot tolerate Islamophobic comments.

LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir, Senior Vice President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan, Vice President Haris Ateeq and Executive Committee Members said that the Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC) took an appreciable stand against India but the entire world should take notice of the Indian aggression against the Muslims as it is adding fuel to the fire.

They said that India has crossed the red line through insulting remarks and instead of apologizing the Indian government has been vandalising against the Muslims in India. The LCCI office-bearers said that insulting remarks have led to incitement of religious hatred and offend more than two billion Muslims around the world.

They said that the Indian government should publicly apologize and should bring the culprits to the justice. The Islamophobic discourse has reached dangerous levels in India. The LCCI office-bearers said that if the insulting comments go unpunished and aggression against the Indian Muslims is not stopped, India would see an increase of extremism and hatred.

They strongly demanded that the international community should take notice of vandalisation against the Muslims in India and pressurize Indian government to stop this immediately. They said that alarming is the apathy of state machinery which wantonly looked the other way and failed in its basic duty of protecting the lives and properties of its citizens.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022