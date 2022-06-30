ANL 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.58%)
ASC 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
ASL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.88%)
AVN 78.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.78%)
BOP 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.81%)
CNERGY 5.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
FFL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
FNEL 5.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
GGL 16.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
GTECH 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.06%)
HUMNL 7.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
KOSM 3.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
MLCF 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.5%)
PACE 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.99%)
PIBTL 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PRL 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.5%)
PTC 7.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
SNGP 34.41 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (2.56%)
TELE 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.63%)
TPL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
TPLP 20.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.39%)
TREET 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.77%)
TRG 77.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.45%)
UNITY 20.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WAVES 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.78%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.14%)
YOUW 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.42%)
BR100 4,079 Decreased By -33 (-0.8%)
BR30 15,121 Decreased By -46.5 (-0.31%)
KSE100 41,298 Decreased By -467.9 (-1.12%)
KSE30 15,697 Decreased By -237.2 (-1.49%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Iran says indirect talks with US proceeding in ‘serious’ atmosphere

Reuters 30 Jun, 2022

DUBAI: Iran’s foreign ministry said indirect, EU-mediated talks between Tehran and Washington in the Qatari capital were proceeding in a “serious” atmosphere, denying an earlier report that they had ended.

The talks are aimed at overcoming differences over how to salvage a 2015 nuclear pact between Iran and world powers.

Earlier, Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency had reported that the negotiations in Doha had ended without result.

“The two-day talks are not over yet and later today Iran’s top nuclear negotiator and the EU’s envoy Enrique Mora will meet again,” ministry spokesman Naser Kanani said, according to Iranian state media.

“Talks continue in a serious and business-like atmosphere.”

The talks started on Tuesday with Mora as the coordinator, shuttling between Iran’s Ali Bagheri Kani and Washington’s special Iran envoy Rob Malley. They are trying to break a months-long impasse that has stalled negotiations in Vienna to reinstate the 2015 pact.

“What prevented these negotiations from coming to fruition is the US insistence on its proposed draft text in Vienna that excludes any guarantee for Iran’s economic benefits,” Tasnim said, citing informed sources at the talks.

Then-US President Donald Trump ditched the pact in 2018 and reimposed crippling sanctions on Iran’s economy. A year later, Tehran reacted by gradually breaching nuclear limits of the deal.

Over 11 months of talks between Tehran and major powers to revive their nuclear deal stalled in March, chiefly over Tehran’s insistence that Washington remove the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), its elite security force, from the US Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) list.

US EU Qatar 2015 nuclear pact Iran foreign ministry

Comments

1000 characters

Iran says indirect talks with US proceeding in ‘serious’ atmosphere

15 sectors: 10pc supertax imposed on income exceeding Rs300m

Amendment to Petroleum Products (Petroleum Levy) Ordinance approved

Potential risks identified: Economic growth facing challenging situation: MoF

Pensions, retirement age: Govt to ascertain financial impact

‘Charter of Economy’: PM vows to turn country into an economically self-reliant state

Use of local fuel to be maximized for power generation

Gur, sugar export as per SAB decision: Qamar

Stay order, encashment of bank guarantee: PPIB BoD to vigorously pursue the case filed by SEL in court

Auction for MTBs: Rs1.74trn mopped up to finance fiscal deficit

India’s top cement maker paying for Russian coal in yuan

Read more stories