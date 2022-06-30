ANL 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.58%)
Number of Meezan Bank ATMs rises to 1,000

Recorder Report 30 Jun, 2022

KARACHI: Meezan Bank has installed its 1,000th Automated Teller Machine (ATM). This landmark cash dispensing terminal has been installed at Chashma in District Mianwali.

The bank’s ATMs enables access to NFC-enabled and biometric transactions, cash deposit into own and other bank accounts and integration with various digital wallets while also operating on solar power and consuming significantly less energy than conventional machines.

As the only bank in the country to offer the fastest debit card activation service through its ATM terminals, the bank is also the first in the industry to allow withdrawals up to Rs 100K in a single transaction.

“Meezan Bank is committed to grow its state-of-the-art ATM network across Pakistan while offering the highest standards of ATM services with the best up-time in the industry”, said Shariq Mubeen, Head Alternate Distribution Channels, Meezan Bank.

