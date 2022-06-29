ANL 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.58%)
ASC 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
ASL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.88%)
AVN 78.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.78%)
BOP 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.81%)
CNERGY 5.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
FFL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
FNEL 5.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
GGL 16.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
GTECH 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.06%)
HUMNL 7.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
KOSM 3.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
MLCF 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.5%)
PACE 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.99%)
PIBTL 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PRL 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.5%)
PTC 7.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
SNGP 34.41 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (2.56%)
TELE 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.63%)
TPL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
TPLP 20.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.39%)
TREET 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.77%)
TRG 77.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.45%)
UNITY 20.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WAVES 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.78%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.14%)
YOUW 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.42%)
BR100 4,079 Decreased By -33 (-0.8%)
BR30 15,121 Decreased By -46.5 (-0.31%)
KSE100 41,298 Decreased By -467.9 (-1.12%)
KSE30 15,697 Decreased By -237.2 (-1.49%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Raducanu given Wimbledon reality check by Garcia

Reuters 29 Jun, 2022

LONDON: Emma Raducanu’s Wimbledon hopes were ruthlessly crushed on Centre Court by France’s Caroline Garcia as the golden girl of British sport suffered a 6-3 6-3 second-round loss on Wednesday.

The 19-year-old, who rocketed to fame with her spellbinding U.S. Open triumph last year, did not play badly but had no answer to Garcia’s superior firepower.

Garcia, a former top-10 player with three grasscourt titles on her CV, dominated the opening set as her aggressive return game and heavy serving unsettled the 10th-seeded Raducanu.

She continued blazing away in the second set as Raducanu, despite partisan support, fell away.

Raducanu gave her fans hope of a comeback when she broke Garcia to level the set at 3-3, but she dropped serve immediately to hand the advantage back.

Garcia coolly held for 5-3 and broke the Briton again to claim an impressive victory, finishing it off with a crosscourt backhand, her 25th winner of the match.

Pristine Djokovic storms into third round with Kokkinakis thrashing

Raducanu’s preparation for her second Wimbledon, after last year’s fairytale ride to the fourth round, had not been ideal as she struggled with a side strain that limited her court time.

Her opening win over tricky Belgian Alison Van Uytvanck had raised expectations that she could challenge for the title last won by a British player in 1977 by Virginia Wade.

But Garcia, a far more dangerous opponent than her 55th ranking suggests, offered a stark reality check.

“I was preparing for this match really well,” Garcia said of her first appearance on Centre Court.

“Emma is a huge player and in her home tournament and she proved she can do very well on the big stage. It’s fair that they support Emma and of course it a great memory for me and as always it is a lot of respect.”

A Garcia double-fault on the opening point was greeted by a few claps from the crowd, but from then on she appeared to have the outcome on her racket.

Raducanu did recover a 2-0 deficit early on but she looked rushed as Garcia stepped inside the baseline at every opportunity. Raducanu saved a set point at 2-5 but Garcia wrapped up the opener in 39 minutes.

It was always going to be an uphill battle after that for Raducanu who looked deflated as the match slipped away.

Garcia had come within two points of losing to unheralded Briton Yuriko Miyazaki on Monday, but has now won seven successive grasscourt matches and will be eyeing a deep run in the tournament.

Wimbledon Emma Raducanu grasscourt grand slam Wimbledon open Wimbledon championships

Comments

1000 characters

Raducanu given Wimbledon reality check by Garcia

Govt makes a move towards Russian crude import, urges refineries to furnish analysis

PTI will hold biggest public gathering in Islamabad's history on July 2: Imran Khan

Oil prices rise for fourth day on supply worries

Rupee gains for 2nd successive session, closes near 205 against dollar

Macroeconomic imbalances challenging Pakistan’s economic growth: MoF

FO rejects India’s 'mischievous' attempt to link Pakistani organisation to gruesome murder in Udaipur

Atlas Honda increases motorcycle prices by as much as Rs15,000

KSE-100 extends losses as investors seek clarity on Finance Bill 2022

Senior Chinese diplomat arrives in Pakistan on two-day visit

Pakistan to start vaccinating children aged 5 to 7

Read more stories