ANL 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.58%)
ASC 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
ASL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.88%)
AVN 78.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.78%)
BOP 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.81%)
CNERGY 5.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
FFL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
FNEL 5.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
GGL 16.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
GTECH 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.06%)
HUMNL 7.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
KOSM 3.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
MLCF 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.5%)
PACE 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.99%)
PIBTL 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PRL 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.5%)
PTC 7.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
SNGP 34.41 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (2.56%)
TELE 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.63%)
TPL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
TPLP 20.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.39%)
TREET 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.77%)
TRG 77.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.45%)
UNITY 20.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WAVES 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.78%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.14%)
YOUW 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.42%)
BR100 4,079 Decreased By -33 (-0.8%)
BR30 15,121 Decreased By -46.5 (-0.31%)
KSE100 41,298 Decreased By -467.9 (-1.12%)
KSE30 15,697 Decreased By -237.2 (-1.49%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Tsurenko flies flag for Ukraine in Wimbledon third round

Reuters 29 Jun, 2022

LONDON: Ukraine’s Lesia Tsurenko matched her best Wimbledon run as she beat seeded compatriot Anhelina Kalinina 3-6 6-4 6-3 in the second round on Wednesday.

Both players had spoken of the strain of pursuing their careers following Russia’s invasion of their country and Tsurenko wore a yellow and blue ribbon on her white top.

Kalinina, the 29th seed who described on Monday how her family home had been damaged by Russian shelling, opted not to follow suit.

Tsurenko, 33, used her extra experience to wear down her opponent and move through to the third round against Germany’s Jule Niemeier who beat second seed Anett Kontaveit.

‘Motivated’ Serena brushes off retirement talk despite Wimbledon defeat

Reaching the third round is worth 90,000 pounds ($109,000) this year and Tsurenko is donating 10% of her prize money to help her fellow Ukrainians affected by the war.

She is the last Ukrainian player left in the singles after Marta Kostyuk was knocked out on Wednesday by Zhang Shuai.

Wimbledon Lesia Tsurenko grasscourt grand slam Wimbledon open Wimbledon championships

Comments

1000 characters

Tsurenko flies flag for Ukraine in Wimbledon third round

Govt makes a move towards Russian crude import, urges refineries to furnish analysis

PTI will hold biggest public gathering in Islamabad's history on July 2: Imran Khan

Oil prices rise for fourth day on supply worries

Rupee gains for 2nd successive session, closes near 205 against dollar

Macroeconomic imbalances challenging Pakistan’s economic growth: MoF

FO rejects India’s 'mischievous' attempt to link Pakistani organisation to gruesome murder in Udaipur

Atlas Honda increases motorcycle prices by as much as Rs15,000

KSE-100 extends losses as investors seek clarity on Finance Bill 2022

Senior Chinese diplomat arrives in Pakistan on two-day visit

Pakistan to start vaccinating children aged 5 to 7

Read more stories