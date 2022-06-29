ANL 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.58%)
ASC 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
ASL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.88%)
AVN 78.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.78%)
BOP 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.81%)
CNERGY 5.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
FFL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
FNEL 5.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
GGL 16.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
GTECH 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.06%)
HUMNL 7.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
KOSM 3.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
MLCF 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.5%)
PACE 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.99%)
PIBTL 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PRL 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.5%)
PTC 7.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
SNGP 34.41 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (2.56%)
TELE 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.63%)
TPL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
TPLP 20.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.39%)
TREET 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.77%)
TRG 77.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.45%)
UNITY 20.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WAVES 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.78%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.14%)
YOUW 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.42%)
BR100 4,079 Decreased By -33 (-0.8%)
BR30 15,121 Decreased By -46.5 (-0.31%)
KSE100 41,298 Decreased By -467.9 (-1.12%)
KSE30 15,697 Decreased By -237.2 (-1.49%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India allows local oil producers to sell to private companies

Reuters 29 Jun, 2022

NEW DELHI: India’s cabinet on Wednesday approved a plan that would allow local crude producers to sell oil to private companies, a move that would help raise revenue of state-run producers such as ONGC and Oil India.

The decision would be effective from Oct. 1, and existing conditions to sell crude oil to the government-run companies would be waived, the government said in a statement, adding that exports will not be permitted.

“Companies will now be free to sell crude oil from their fields in domestic market. Government revenues … will continue to be calculated on uniform basis across all contracts,” the government said.

India’s oil output has been stagnant for years, forcing the country to rely on costly imports. India, the world’s third largest oil importer and consumers of oil, buys about 85% of its crude oil needs from overseas.

White House says discussions have begun with India on Russia gas cap implementation

The government currently allocates crude produced by state-run ONGC and Oil India to various refiners. The two companies charge a flat rate for their crude, irrespective of the grade.

Shares of Oil India and surged after the announcement, settling 4.8% higher, while ONGC shares closed 3.2% higher.

In the fiscal year to March 30, 2022, India produced 29.7 million tonnes of oil, a decline of about 2.6% from the previous year, according to the government data.

oil producers ONGC Oil India India’s cabinet

Comments

1000 characters

India allows local oil producers to sell to private companies

Govt makes a move towards Russian crude import, urges refineries to furnish analysis

Rupee gains for 2nd successive session, closes near 205 against dollar

Macroeconomic imbalances challenging Pakistan’s economic growth: MoF

Pakistan to start vaccinating children aged 5 to 7

Biden announces US military air, sea, land reinforcements in Europe

Pakistan reports over 500 Covid cases in a day for first time in three months

Russian rouble rises towards 50 vs dollar, first time since May 2015

Oil prices rise for fourth day on supply worries

Bankrupt Sri Lanka economy shrinks 1.6% in first quarter

PMD predicts heavy rains in Karachi from Friday

Read more stories