ANL 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.58%)
ASC 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
ASL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.88%)
AVN 78.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.78%)
BOP 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.81%)
CNERGY 5.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
FFL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
FNEL 5.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
GGL 16.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
GTECH 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.06%)
HUMNL 7.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
KOSM 3.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
MLCF 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.5%)
PACE 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.99%)
PIBTL 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PRL 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.5%)
PTC 7.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
SNGP 34.41 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (2.56%)
TELE 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.63%)
TPL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
TPLP 20.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.39%)
TREET 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.77%)
TRG 77.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.45%)
UNITY 20.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WAVES 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.78%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.14%)
YOUW 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.42%)
BR100 4,079 Decreased By -33 (-0.8%)
BR30 15,121 Decreased By -46.5 (-0.31%)
KSE100 41,298 Decreased By -467.9 (-1.12%)
KSE30 15,697 Decreased By -237.2 (-1.49%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

H&M profits, sales beat forecast in second quarter, but 'challenges remain'

AFP 29 Jun, 2022
(L to R) CFO Adam Karlsson, CEO Helena Helmersson and IR Manager Nils Vinge present an interim report for H&M in Stockholm on June 29, 2022. Photo: AFP
(L to R) CFO Adam Karlsson, CEO Helena Helmersson and IR Manager Nils Vinge present an interim report for H&M in Stockholm on June 29, 2022. Photo: AFP

STOCKHOLM: Swedish fashion retailer H&M posted stronger-than-expected sales and profits in the second quarter on Wednesday as shoppers splurged in stores and online.

The company, however, warned that "many challenges remain", including soaring global inflation, supply chain bottlenecks and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

H&M's net profit soared by 33 percent to 3.7 billion Swedish kronor ($364 million) between March and May compared to the same period last year, while sales surged 17 percent to 54.5 billion Swedish kronor despite stopping sales in Russia, Ukraine and Belarus.

H&M sees boosted sales but Russian closures start to weigh

"Well-received collections have led to strong development, with a further increase in full-price sales and decrease in markdowns," H&M CEO Helena Helmersson said in a statement.

Shoppers returned to stores as Covid restrictions have been lifted in most parts of the world.

"Sales in physical stores increased substantially while online continues to do well. This once again shows the value of having both physical and digital channels which strengthen and complement each other," she said.

Helmersson said disruption and delays in the supply chain are "gradually" being eased, but there is "substantial inflation".

"The situation associated with the war in Ukraine and its consequences for our business are continually being evaluated," the CEO said.

"We are actively looking at various options to find solutions that give consideration to customers and colleagues as well as the impact on the business as a whole."

inflation Russia Ukraine Belarus H&M

Comments

1000 characters

H&M profits, sales beat forecast in second quarter, but 'challenges remain'

Govt makes a move towards Russian crude import, urges refineries to furnish analysis

Rupee gains for 2nd successive session, closes near 205 against dollar

Macroeconomic imbalances challenging Pakistan’s economic growth: MoF

KSE-100 extends losses as investors seek clarity on Finance Bill 2022

Senior Chinese diplomat arrives in Pakistan on two-day visit

Biden announces US military air, sea, land reinforcements in Europe

Atlas Honda increases motorcycle prices by as much as Rs15,000

Pakistan to start vaccinating children aged 5 to 7

Iran, US talks in Doha ends without result, Tasnim says

Pakistan reports over 500 Covid cases in a day for first time in three months

Read more stories