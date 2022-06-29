ANL 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.58%)
Pakistan reports over 500 Covid cases in a day for first time in three months

  • Experts say Pakistan may potentially witness another Covid-19 outbreak
BR Web Desk Updated 29 Jun, 2022

Pakistan reported 541 new coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours, the highest since March 11 when it recorded 571 positive cases.

Experts say Pakistan may potentially witness another Covid-19 outbreak as the country continues to see a hike in new cases, pushing the positivity rate further up. The positivity ratio was recorded at 3.50% during the last 24 hours.

As per the National Institute of Health (NIH), 15,462 tests were conducted nationwide in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests that have taken place in the country since the pandemic began to 28,974,223.

So far, the country has reported 1,535,144 positive cases since the pandemic hit.

One person infected with the virus died in the last 24 hours, while there are 100 critical cases. Since the pandemic, Pakistan has lost 30,393 people to the disease.

The total number of recoveries reached has 1,499,482, after 129 more people recovered in the past 24 hours.

As per the NIH, 85% of Pakistan’s population has been fully vaccinated.

Following an increase in the Covid-19 positivity ratio in some cities, Pakistan has reissued the directive for adopting coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs).

"After a slight change in Covid-19 cases in some cities, the National Command and Operation Center has recommended that mask-wearing on all domestic flights, railways, and public transport within the country is mandatory, so all citizens are requested to wear a face mask during travel,” NIH said.

Spike in cases: NCOC reissues Covid SOPs

Pakistan’s aviation regulator has also made masks mandatory on domestic flights.

“With immediate effect, mask wearing will be mandatory onboard domestic flights,” the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) said in a statement late on Sunday.

