ANL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
ASC 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.99%)
ASL 11.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
AVN 78.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.96%)
BOP 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.75%)
FFL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.06%)
FNEL 5.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
GGL 16.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
GTECH 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.94%)
HUMNL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.26%)
KEL 3.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.65%)
KOSM 3.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.98%)
MLCF 26.91 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.17%)
PACE 3.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.32%)
PIBTL 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.32%)
PRL 18.23 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.66%)
PTC 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.85%)
SILK 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
SNGP 34.60 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.13%)
TELE 11.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
TPLP 20.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.07%)
TREET 29.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.44%)
TRG 77.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.32%)
UNITY 20.36 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.59%)
WAVES 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
WTL 1.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.42%)
BR100 4,118 Increased By 6 (0.15%)
BR30 15,190 Increased By 22.6 (0.15%)
KSE100 41,643 Decreased By -122.5 (-0.29%)
KSE30 15,869 Decreased By -64.6 (-0.41%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei tracks Wall Street lower, tech shares weigh

Reuters 29 Jun, 2022

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei index snapped a four-session rally on Wednesday, tracking overnight weakness on the Wall Street, with heavyweight technology stocks leading the losses.

The Nikkei share average was down 1.07% to 26,759.99.

The broader Topix had slipped 0.77% to 1,892.74.

“Today’s market decline is solely due to Wall Street’s loss, which was driven by concerns over consumption,” said Shuji Hosoi, senior strategist at Daiwa Securities.

“Oil price hikes also weigh on sentiment. Globally, the solution for this has not be identified.”

Wall Street closed sharply lower in a broad sell-off overnight, as dire consumer confidence data dampened investor optimism and fuelled worries over recession and the looming earnings season.

Japan’s Nikkei rises for 3rd session on tech boost

Chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron fell 4.73% and technology investor SoftBank Group slipped 1.79%. Air-conditioner maker Daikin Industries lost 1.56%.

Liquid crystal display maker Nippon Electric Glass fell 4.71% and was the top loser on the Nikkei, followed by delivery services provider Nippon Express Holdings, which fell 4.29%.

Bucking the trend, the utility sector advanced 0.99% after Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said the nation would make greatest possible use of nuclear power and secure enough power supply in Japan.

His remark was made as Tokyo’s heat broke nearly 150-year-old records for June and authorities warned power supply remained tight enough to raise the spectre of cuts.

Tokyo Electric Power Holdings jumped 4.73%.

Comments

1000 characters

Japan's Nikkei tracks Wall Street lower, tech shares weigh

