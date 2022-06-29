ANL 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.98%)
ASC 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.25%)
ASL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-5.04%)
AVN 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-2.06%)
BOP 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.55%)
FFL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.07%)
FNEL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.65%)
GGGL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.89%)
GGL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.25%)
GTECH 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.52%)
HUMNL 7.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.51%)
KEL 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.28%)
KOSM 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-3.17%)
MLCF 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.12%)
PACE 3.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.26%)
PIBTL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
PRL 18.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.11%)
PTC 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.27%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.68%)
SNGP 33.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.47%)
TELE 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.63%)
TPL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.09%)
TPLP 20.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.87%)
TREET 29.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.56%)
TRG 77.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.15%)
UNITY 20.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.51%)
WAVES 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.45%)
YOUW 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.24%)
BR100 4,112 Decreased By -48 (-1.15%)
BR30 15,168 Decreased By -219.4 (-1.43%)
KSE100 41,766 Decreased By -113 (-0.27%)
KSE30 15,934 Decreased By -75 (-0.47%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

India censors social media posts on declining internet freedom

AFP 29 Jun, 2022

NEW DELHI: India directed Twitter to locally censor accounts and dozens of posts, including some referencing a report that mentioned the country’s declining internet freedoms, the social media platform confirmed to AFP Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration has been accused of stifling criticism, with rights groups sounding the alarm over growing curbs on freedom of speech in the world’s largest democracy. The tweets were no longer available in India as of this week, along with several accounts representing Pakistan’s government that had been flagged by India.

Twitter freedom of speech India censors social media posts internet freedom Modi administration

Comments

1000 characters

India censors social media posts on declining internet freedom

July-May period: C/A deficit crosses $15bn mark

Finance bill further amended

Combined 7th, 8th reviews: MEFP received from IMF, says Miftah

World Bank for sovereign debt changes

Rs15.2bn payment: IPPs serve notice to govt

FBR set to achieve Rs6.1trn revised tax collection target

Govt decides to continue ‘minimum’ power load-shedding till Dec

Concessional power to zero-rated industry: MoC seeks FD’s support to its Rs26bn SG summary

Cellular mobile companies: Call, data package rates hiked

G7 discussions with China, India on Russian oil price cap positive

Read more stories