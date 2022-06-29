India censors social media posts on declining internet freedom

NEW DELHI: India directed Twitter to locally censor accounts and dozens of posts, including some referencing a report that mentioned the country’s declining internet freedoms, the social media platform confirmed to AFP Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration has been accused of stifling criticism, with rights groups sounding the alarm over growing curbs on freedom of speech in the world’s largest democracy. The tweets were no longer available in India as of this week, along with several accounts representing Pakistan’s government that had been flagged by India.