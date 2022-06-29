ANL 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.98%)
Pakistan respects all religions: COAS

Recorder Report 29 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD: General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) on Tuesday said that Pakistan respects all religions and also recognizes the need for the promotion of religious tourism in the country.

According to the military’s media wing, a 12-member British Sikh soldiers’ delegation headed by Major General Celia J Harvey Deputy Commander Field Army UK, visited GHQ and met General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The COAS said Kartarpur corridor is the practical manifestation of Pakistan’s unwavering commitment towards religious freedom and harmony.

The delegation visited Lahore where the dignitaries witnessed flag-lowering ceremony at Wagha border.

The delegation visited Lahore Fort, Allama Iqbal Mausoleum and Badshahi Mosque.

During their stay, the British Sikh soldiers visited several religious sites in the country which included Darbar Hazrat Mian Mir, Haveli Naunihal Singh, Gurdwara Janamasthan Guru Ram Das, Samadi Ranjeet Singh, Gudwara Dera Sahib, Kartarpur Corridor, Nankana Sahib, and Dera Panja Sahib.

The delegation also visited Orakzai District and witnessed Samana Fort, Lockhart Fort, and Saragarhi Monument.

This was the place where 21 Sikh soldiers laid their lives in 1897 as part of the British expedition and has much historical significance for Sikhs.

The delegation laid wreath at Saragarhi Monument.

The delegation lauded the efforts of Pakistan Armed Forces in bringing peace and normalcy in the tribal districts.

