Pakistan

3 killed in attack on polio team in N Waziristan

AFP 29 Jun, 2022

PESHAWAR: Gunmen attacked a polio vaccination team in northwest Pakistan on Tuesday, killing a health worker and two policemen.

“Gunmen came on a motorcycle and opened fire on the vaccination team,” senior police officer Ashfaq Anwar told AFP, adding that a child was also wounded by stray bullets.

“The victims died at the scene and the gunmen escaped.”

The attack happened in North Waziristan, a region that borders Afghanistan and which was once a significant refuge for Afghan and Pakistan Taliban militants.

Shahid Ali Khan, a senior government official in the district, confirmed the incident.

Pakistan launched its latest vaccination drive on Monday, aiming to inoculate more than 12.6 million children.

polio team Pakistan Taliban attack on polio team

