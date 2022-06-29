3 killed in attack on polio team in N Waziristan

PESHAWAR: Gunmen attacked a polio vaccination team in northwest Pakistan on Tuesday, killing a health worker and two policemen.

“Gunmen came on a motorcycle and opened fire on the vaccination team,” senior police officer Ashfaq Anwar told AFP, adding that a child was also wounded by stray bullets.

“The victims died at the scene and the gunmen escaped.”

The attack happened in North Waziristan, a region that borders Afghanistan and which was once a significant refuge for Afghan and Pakistan Taliban militants.

Shahid Ali Khan, a senior government official in the district, confirmed the incident.

Pakistan launched its latest vaccination drive on Monday, aiming to inoculate more than 12.6 million children.