3 killed in attack on polio team in N Waziristan
PESHAWAR: Gunmen attacked a polio vaccination team in northwest Pakistan on Tuesday, killing a health worker and two policemen.
“Gunmen came on a motorcycle and opened fire on the vaccination team,” senior police officer Ashfaq Anwar told AFP, adding that a child was also wounded by stray bullets.
“The victims died at the scene and the gunmen escaped.”
The attack happened in North Waziristan, a region that borders Afghanistan and which was once a significant refuge for Afghan and Pakistan Taliban militants.
Shahid Ali Khan, a senior government official in the district, confirmed the incident.
Pakistan launched its latest vaccination drive on Monday, aiming to inoculate more than 12.6 million children.
