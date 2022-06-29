ANL 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.98%)
Retired army man’s plea against pensioner benefits dismissed

Recorder Report 29 Jun, 2022

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court dismissed a petition of retired military official Akhtar Ali and observed that his appeal against conviction in murder case is pending; hence he is not entitled to get pensioner benefits till acceptance of his appeal before the Controller Military Accounts (Pension).

The court said the petitioner would be entitled to restoration of his pension only if his appeal is succeeded and he is acquitted of the charge. The court said the petitioner was simply released on bail while suspending his sentence whereas his appeal against his conviction is still pending.

The court said under the pension regulations in terms of section 25 of the Hand Book of Instructions, the postmaster when becomes aware that a pensioner is sentenced to imprisonment, he should forthwith suspend the pension and report this fact to the Controller Military Accounts (Pension). The court said the respondent was justified to withhold the pension of the petitioner.

The petitioner being retired army personnel served Pakistan Armed Forces till 2008 as Subdedar.

