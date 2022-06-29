ANL 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.98%)
ASC 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.25%)
ASL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-5.04%)
AVN 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-2.06%)
BOP 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.55%)
FFL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.07%)
FNEL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.65%)
GGGL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.89%)
GGL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.25%)
GTECH 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.52%)
HUMNL 7.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.51%)
KEL 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.28%)
KOSM 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-3.17%)
MLCF 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.12%)
PACE 3.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.26%)
PIBTL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
PRL 18.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.11%)
PTC 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.27%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.68%)
SNGP 33.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.47%)
TELE 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.63%)
TPL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.09%)
TPLP 20.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.87%)
TREET 29.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.56%)
TRG 77.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.15%)
UNITY 20.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.51%)
WAVES 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.45%)
YOUW 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.24%)
BR100 4,112 Decreased By -48 (-1.15%)
BR30 15,168 Decreased By -219.4 (-1.43%)
KSE100 41,766 Decreased By -113 (-0.27%)
KSE30 15,934 Decreased By -75 (-0.47%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Karachi, Hyderabad ‘Strict action should be taken against water stealers’

Recorder Report 29 Jun, 2022

KARACHI: Sindh Secretary Local Government, Housing and Town Planning, Engineer Syed Najam Ahmad Shah has said that strict action should be taken against those who steal water allocated for the people of Karachi and Hyderabad.

While speaking at a meeting, he said that the people of Karachi and Hyderabad should not face the water shortage and the elements which involved in creating hurdles in water supply shall be dealt with no mercy.

Najam Shah said that the Sindh government is working day and night to provide continuous water supply in the industrial and residential areas and the CM Sindh and LG minister are also paying special attention to the provision of clean water to the people of province.

Najam Ahmad Shah instructed to make the mechanism of water distribution transparent and directed regular delivery of bills to the domestic and commercial consumers and said that timely recovery of KWSB bill is a must to make the institution active and stable.

He also said that legal notices should be issued to the consumers who are resisting in paying KWSB liabilities.

He further said that uprooting of all illegal water hydrants should be continued permanently and arrangements should be made for 24/7 monitoring of bulk water supply lines.

Najam Ahmad Shah appealed to the people to register their complaints and suggestions regarding water supply on the complaint numbers of Water Board and Sindh LG department and to be careful in the use of water.

The meeting was also attended by Special Secretary Local Government Khalid Chachar, deputy commissioner Hyderabad, director general Hyderabad Development Authority and officials of WASA.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Sindh Government water shortage Syed Najam Ahmad Shah water stealers Karachi and Hyderabad

Comments

1000 characters

Karachi, Hyderabad ‘Strict action should be taken against water stealers’

July-May period: C/A deficit crosses $15bn mark

Finance bill further amended

Combined 7th, 8th reviews: MEFP received from IMF, says Miftah

World Bank for sovereign debt changes

Rs15.2bn payment: IPPs serve notice to govt

FBR set to achieve Rs6.1trn revised tax collection target

Govt decides to continue ‘minimum’ power load-shedding till Dec

Concessional power to zero-rated industry: MoC seeks FD’s support to its Rs26bn SG summary

Cellular mobile companies: Call, data package rates hiked

G7 discussions with China, India on Russian oil price cap positive

Read more stories