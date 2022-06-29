Karachi, Hyderabad ‘Strict action should be taken against water stealers’

KARACHI: Sindh Secretary Local Government, Housing and Town Planning, Engineer Syed Najam Ahmad Shah has said that strict action should be taken against those who steal water allocated for the people of Karachi and Hyderabad.

While speaking at a meeting, he said that the people of Karachi and Hyderabad should not face the water shortage and the elements which involved in creating hurdles in water supply shall be dealt with no mercy.

Najam Shah said that the Sindh government is working day and night to provide continuous water supply in the industrial and residential areas and the CM Sindh and LG minister are also paying special attention to the provision of clean water to the people of province.

Najam Ahmad Shah instructed to make the mechanism of water distribution transparent and directed regular delivery of bills to the domestic and commercial consumers and said that timely recovery of KWSB bill is a must to make the institution active and stable.

He also said that legal notices should be issued to the consumers who are resisting in paying KWSB liabilities.

He further said that uprooting of all illegal water hydrants should be continued permanently and arrangements should be made for 24/7 monitoring of bulk water supply lines.

Najam Ahmad Shah appealed to the people to register their complaints and suggestions regarding water supply on the complaint numbers of Water Board and Sindh LG department and to be careful in the use of water.

The meeting was also attended by Special Secretary Local Government Khalid Chachar, deputy commissioner Hyderabad, director general Hyderabad Development Authority and officials of WASA.

