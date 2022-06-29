People’s Bus Service

Pakistan People’s Party government in Sindh deserves commendation for taking a highly important step in order to deal with the lingering public transport issue on a firm footing.

The launch of People Bus Service by party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will certainly help provide the masses a much-needed relief. How unfortunate it is that the port city of teeming millions is still deprived of the required civic and transportation infrastructure.

The growing lack of public transport has forced a very large number of people to arrange their own transportation means, particularly motorcycles, which has led to unprecedented traffic load on city’s largely battered roads and streets.

More importantly, the woeful lack of public transport has also hurt the common man’s dignity, to say the least. The Sindh government will be required to take similar steps in the short term. The government’s step will help it improve PPP’s electoral prospects in Karachi.

Saadat Husain (Karachi)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022