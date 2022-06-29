ANL 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.98%)
Pakistan

ATC extends bails of PTI leaders

Recorder Report 29 Jun, 2022

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court on Tuesday extended the bail of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leaders Dr Yasmin Rashid, Shafqat Mehmood, Murad Saeed and others till July 19 in a case related to violence and damaging public property during last month’s long march of the party.

Their counsel argued that the case against the petitioners was baseless and politically motivated.

The court after marking the attendance of the PTI leaders extended their bails.

Anti Terrorism Court PTI leaders bails

